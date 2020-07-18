LONDON, ONT. -- A pair of temporary COVID-relief policies at London Hydro will be done at the end of the month.

As of July 31, the waiver of late payment charges on unpaid hydro bills and the moratorium on the disconnection of hydro services for non-payment will cease.

For customers who are still having issues paying, London Hydro will offer extended payment arrangements.

That can be done by emailing BillingSupport@londonhydro.com.

Meanwhile, the province has set aside a COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program.

It began on July 13 and is available for eligible residential customers who have been in arrears for the past two billing cycles or unemployed or laid off because of the pandemic.

The maximum relief available is up to $115 per hydro customer and for those that have electric heat, the amount is up to $230.