Hydro One cancels planned outage for more than 11,000 customers
Published Monday, March 23, 2020 7:50AM EDT Last Updated Monday, March 23, 2020 7:51AM EDT
LONDON, ONT -- A planned outage from Hydro One that would have affected thousands of customers across Middlesex and Huron County has been cancelled.
On April 5, Hydro One was planning to cut the power to 11,623 customers for several hours.
The planned outage came as Ontarians across the province practice social distancing measures due to the spread of COVID-19.
The reason for the planned outage was not given any classification.
The now cancelled outage would have affected customers in:
- Lucan
- Williams
- North Middlesex
- London
- Middlesex Centre
- Ailsa Craig
- South Huron
- Grand Bend
- Bonsanquet
- Stephen
- Hay
- Stanley
- Hibbert
- Fullarton
- Blanshard
Hydro One has not said if they plan to reschedule the outage for a later date.