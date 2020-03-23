LONDON, ONT -- A planned outage from Hydro One that would have affected thousands of customers across Middlesex and Huron County has been cancelled.

On April 5, Hydro One was planning to cut the power to 11,623 customers for several hours.

The planned outage came as Ontarians across the province practice social distancing measures due to the spread of COVID-19.

The reason for the planned outage was not given any classification.

The now cancelled outage would have affected customers in:

Lucan

Williams

North Middlesex

London

Middlesex Centre

Ailsa Craig

South Huron

Grand Bend

Bonsanquet

Stephen

Hay

Stanley

Hibbert

Fullarton

Blanshard

Hydro One has not said if they plan to reschedule the outage for a later date.