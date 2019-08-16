Three men are facing charges after what London police are calling a "lengthy" human trafficking investigation involving a young girl.

Search warrants were executed in the Greater Toronto Area on Thursday, leading to the arrest of two men, while a third is still being sought.

London police were assisted by members of the Toronto Police Service to to search three residences, where electronics and data storage devices like cell phones and computers were siezed.

A 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, both from Toronto, have been charged with;

trafficking of a person under the age of 18 years

financial/material benefit/trafficking person under 18

obtaining sexual services for consideration from person under 18

advertising another person’s sexual services

permit person under 18 years of age on premises for prohibited sexual activity

The 23-year-old is additionally facing charges of sexual assault as party to offence with another person, print/publish/possess to publish child pornography and assault.

The 21-year-old is also charged with import/sell/distribute child pornography and gang sexual assault on a person under 16.

A third man, 21-year-old Terry Osayamen Urhoghide of Etobicoke, Ont. has been charged by way of warrant with; trafficking of a person under the age of 18 years and gang sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age.

The two men arrested are expected to appear in a London court on Monday.

Anyone with information on the location of Urhoghide is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.