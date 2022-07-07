London has a new millionaire

A 47-year-old sheet metal worker from London is the city’s newest millionaire.

Shane Couchman won a $1-million prize in the June 3 LOTTO MAX draw

"I’ve won smaller $20 wins, but this is my first big win!" shared Couchman while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque.

He says he scanned his ticket at the store when he discovered his big win, adding, "I was so shocked I didn't know how to feel. I wasn't sure if all the zeroes I was seeing was real," he said. "My wife was shocked – she didn't believe me at first."

Couchman plans to put his win towards a vacation and investments.

The winning ticket was purchased at Kipp's Lane Market on Adelaide Street in London.