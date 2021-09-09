London-Guelph partnership for sustainable enterprises launched

London, Ont. -

A partnership between London, Ont. and Guelph, Ont., launched on Thursday, will help organizations reach United Nations’ sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Representatives from London’s Pillar Non-Profit Network and 10C Shared Space in Guelph set out on a 125 kilometer bike ride from London to Guelph to mark the occasion.

The ride is to celebrate the new partnership in the SDG Cities project — a global call to end poverty and protect the planet.

The partnership is funded with a three-year grant of $900,000 from the federal government.

SDG Cities Co-Lead Luiz Patricio says it’s about helping organizations develop plans for a more sustainable future.

“Our primary target audience is social enterprise and businesses, who are not only thinking about the bottom line, but how to integrate the environmental aspect and the social aspect,” he says. “So we’re talking about issues like racism policies, we’re talking about reducing waste, and maximizing the efficiency of how they’re using resources.”