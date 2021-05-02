LONDON, ONT. -- London Fire responded to blaze inside a single story unit in the 100-block of Hamilton Road around 7 p.m. this evening.

Platoon Chief Fitzgerald tells CTV News 23 firefighters battled the blaze.

No injuries have been reported, but the home is uninhabitable tonight.

The heat from the fire damaged an adjacent building – forcing everyone to evacuate.

The cause of the fire is under investigation – and the fire marshal has been called in –

Initial estimate on damage is around $300,000 dollars.

London police are holding the scene Sunday evening.