    • London fire crews respond to fire in west London business

    London fire crews responded to a call at a west London auto detailing business Friday morning. Dec. 1, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London) London fire crews responded to a call at a west London auto detailing business Friday morning. Dec. 1, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

    Fire crews were called to a fire at a west London business around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

    The fire was inside an auto detailing shop at 43 Baseline Rd. west, just west of Wharncliffe Road south.

    According to London fire, the sprinkler systems helped to contain the blaze and crews were able to knock it down completely.

    An adjoining convenience store was evacuated briefly as a light haze of smoke moved in.

    There were no injuries and no damage estimate was available, but damages are thought to be minimal.

