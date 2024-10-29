LONDON
London

    • London fire closes Byron road for residential fire

    London fire block off traffic at a scene in Byron, October 28, 2024 (Joel Merritt/CTV News London) London fire block off traffic at a scene in Byron, October 28, 2024 (Joel Merritt/CTV News London)
    Share

    London fire fighters were in Byron on Monday evening dealing with a structure fire.

    According to London fire, the call came in just before 7:00 p.m.

    The fire had emergency responders blocking off eastbound traffic on Byron Baseline Road near Wickerson road.

    The front of a residence was damaged by burning brush.

    There were no injuries reported, and officials say that the fire is not considered suspicious.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News