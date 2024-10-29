London fire closes Byron road for residential fire
London fire fighters were in Byron on Monday evening dealing with a structure fire.
According to London fire, the call came in just before 7:00 p.m.
The fire had emergency responders blocking off eastbound traffic on Byron Baseline Road near Wickerson road.
The front of a residence was damaged by burning brush.
There were no injuries reported, and officials say that the fire is not considered suspicious.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bloc Quebecois set to begin talks to topple Liberal government after deadline passes
The Bloc Quebecois is poised to begin talks with other parties to bring down the minority Liberal government, which has not met its deadline to pass two key bills.
Sask. Party to form fifth consecutive majority government: CTV News declares
The Saskatchewan Party has maintained its hold onto power, battling its way to a fifth consecutive majority government.
Priced out of rental market, Ontario senior lives in her shed
A Midland senior has resorted to living in her shed out of desperation
Final count: B.C. NDP wins 2024 election, with judicial recounts pending in 2 ridings
The final count has been completed in B.C.'s nail-biting 2024 election, with incumbent Premier David Eby managing to clinch another victory for the NDP.
'We promise to be better': N.S. firefighter club criticized after group in KKK costumes attends Halloween dance
A group of Cape Breton firefighters are apologizing after four people showed up at a Halloween dance dressed in what appeared to be Ku Klux Klan costumes.
Trump ally Steve Bannon is released after serving 4 months in prison for contempt of Congress
Longtime Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon was released from prison early Tuesday, after serving a four-month sentence for defying a subpoena in the congressional investigation into the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021.
opinion Five things to watch for between now and U.S. election day
With U.S. election day now a week away, Washington political analyst Eric Ham highlights five pertinent issues to watch for as the curtain comes down on this dramatic and spellbinding drama.
Coffin Cove? Dead Creek? Here are Canada's scariest town names
With Halloween around the corner, you might be surprised to learn that Canada is home to some very scary places, with towns having names that mention coffins, death and blood.
Fewer young Canadians own homes but majority planning to buy within five years: poll
A new report says that while fewer young Canadians own a home compared with three years ago, a majority of millennials and Gen Z adults still plan to purchase one in the next five years.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man dead after stabbing in Vanier
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING City to beef up Vacant Unit Tax as part of Ontario-Ottawa deal