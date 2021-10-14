London driver tries to avoid R.I.D.E. program

Exeter, Ont. -

A London driver is facing multiple charges after trying to avoid a R.I.D.E. program on Northville Road in Lambton Shores, south of Grand Bend.

According to police, Lambton OPP officers were conducting the checkpoint on Oct. 9 just before 7:30 p.m. when a driver proceeded through without stopping.

Officers were able to get the vehicle stopped and a search reportedly turned up a quantity of suspected cocaine with an approximate street value of over $4,000.

The 35-year-old man from London was arrested without incident and charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking

Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available

Fail to stop for police and

Drive while under suspension

The accused has been released and will appear in court on Nov. 24.