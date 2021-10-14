London driver tries to avoid R.I.D.E. program
A London driver is facing multiple charges after trying to avoid a R.I.D.E. program on Northville Road in Lambton Shores, south of Grand Bend.
According to police, Lambton OPP officers were conducting the checkpoint on Oct. 9 just before 7:30 p.m. when a driver proceeded through without stopping.
Officers were able to get the vehicle stopped and a search reportedly turned up a quantity of suspected cocaine with an approximate street value of over $4,000.
The 35-year-old man from London was arrested without incident and charged with the following:
- Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking
- Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available
- Fail to stop for police and
- Drive while under suspension
The accused has been released and will appear in court on Nov. 24.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I have not done anything wrong': Top military commander says he wants his job back
Canada's top military commander Admiral Art McDonald wants his job back, saying that he has 'been exonerated,' and remains a 'champion of culture change' within the Canadian Armed Forces.
UPDATED | Robert Durst sentenced to life for murder of best friend
New York real estate heir Robert Durst was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without chance of parole for the murder of his best friend more that two decades ago.
What we know about the U.S. land border reopening to Canadians
Starting in early November, the United States will be opening its land and sea border to non-essential fully vaccinated Canadian travellers for the first time since March 2020.
'Another tragically high total': Alberta reports 30 deaths, 916 new COVID-19 cases
Alberta reported 916 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths from the disease at a pandemic update Thursday afternoon.
BREAKING | New 'circuit-breaker' restrictions announced for Northern B.C. as COVID-19 surge continues
B.C. health officials have announced a host of new, stricter regulations for residents of the eastern part of Northern Health.
Cross-border travel in question for Canadians with mixed vaccines
The U.S.-Canadian land border will be re-opening in November to fully-vaccinated Canadians, but travel is in question for the millions who received mixed vaccine doses of Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.
Nunavut declares emergency in Iqaluit, city receives first shipment of potable water
The Nunavut government has declared a 14-day state of emergency in Iqaluit after water in the capital was deemed undrinkable and potentially tainted with petroleum.
COVID-19 vaccines and minors: Where does Canadian law stand on consent?
As vaccines for Canadians under 12 inch closer to being approved by Health Canada, questions surrounding a child’s capacity to consent to medical procedures under Canadian law may come under scrutiny.
Winnipeg cab driver facing extortion, careless driving charges after woman dragged while trying to retrieve forgotten phone: police
A taxi driver has been charged after a Winnipeg woman said she was hurt while trying to retrieve her forgotten phone as the vehicle sped off while she clung onto an open passenger window from outside the vehicle.
Kitchener
-
Rocks with anti-vaccine messages thrown through Cambridge businesses' windows: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are investigating after rocks with anti-vaccination messages on them were thrown through the windows of two Cambridge businesses.
-
Boy, 9, injured after being hit by vehicle in Kitchener
A nine-year-old boy has been hurt after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road.
-
Transport truck hits light pole down, major rural road closed
A major rural road in Waterloo Region has been partially closed after a transport truck knocked down a light pole.
Windsor
-
Special weather statement issued for the region
A special weather statement is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
-
Double-vaccinated Canadians still need negative PCR test to return to Canada: Public Safety Minister
When the United States border reopens to double-vaccinated Canadians for non-essential travel in early November, the country is not requiring Canadians to get a PCR molecular test to cross, but Canadians will still need a negative test to re-enter their home country.
-
Stellantis announces mandatory vaccine policy for Windsor Assembly Plant employees
Windsor Assembly Plant employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a mandatory policy announced by Stellantis.
Barrie
-
Dozens of local hospital staff members, including nurses, on unpaid leave over vaccine policy
Forty-five staff members at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) face termination from Simcoe County's largest hospital because they are not double vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
'We need to fix it quickly,' Ontario's long-term care sector faces staffing crisis due to pandemic
Ontario's long-term care sector was devastated by thousands of deaths as COVID-19 ravaged homes, infecting the vulnerable residents inside.
-
'We don't like turning people away,' Restaurant owners want capacity limits removed
Restaurant owners across Simcoe County anxiously await news from Premier Doug Ford that would put them on an even playing field with large venues with no capacity limits.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury patient sick of virtual appointments
For Sudbury's Karen Haslam, going to the doctor is often a last resort. But with virtual medicine being used by doctors during the pandemic, she says she needs to see a doctor in person.
-
High vaccine compliance at Sault Area Hospital and municipality
COVID-19 vaccination policies at the City of Sault Ste. Marie and Sault Area Hospital appear to be working, with both organizations seeing high compliance among staff.
-
COVID booster shots being offered at Timmins seniors facility
Under recommendations from the province to give high-risk people a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the St. Mary's Gardens Home for the Aged in Timmins jumped at the opportunity to offer a booster shot to its residents.
Ottawa
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Mayor apologizes for cutting off coun. Deans microphone during LRT debate
"I apologized to the councillor and I made it know it was my call, it was my mistake and I take responsibility," said Mayor Jim Watson on Newstalk 580 CFRA.
-
NEW
NEW | Fans wait in long lines to enter Canadian Tire Centre for Senators home opener
Shortly before the puck dropped at 7:13 p.m., CTV News Ottawa cameras saw hundreds of people standing outside waiting to go through the COVID-19 vaccination check to enter the arena.
-
OPP offers $50,000 reward for information in 2020 murder of Carleton Place, Ont. man
The body of Greg Slewidge was found at 1864 Scotch Corners Road in the Town of Beckwith on Sept. 24, 2020.
Montreal
-
Faked vaccine passports prompt Quebec health ministry to make changes to verification process
Quebec’s ministry of health will make changes to its verification process for the COVID-19 passport after possibly hundreds of people were able to quite easily get their hands on faked passports online, CTV News has learned.
-
Quebec bars and restaurants to operate at full capacity as of Nov. 1
As of Nov. 1., bars and restaurants will be able to operate at full capacity, Quebec authorities will announce Thursday. A ban on dancing and singing will stay in place, and vaccine proof is still mandatory.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Firefighters attempting to extract Saint-Armand girl from pit after she fell in while operating vehicle
Firefighters in Saint-Armand are attempting to extract a girl from a pit after she fell inside while operating a front-loader, CTV has learned.
Atlantic
-
N.S. reports 26 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, active cases rise to 198
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 recoveries on Thursday, as the number of active cases rises to 198.
-
Nova Scotia introduces legislation prohibiting anti-vaccine protests near hospitals, pharmacies
Protests that block access to hospitals and other health-care facilities could soon be banned in Nova Scotia under newly proposed legislation.
-
New Brunswick reports two more COVID-19 deaths and 133 new cases
New Brunswick Public Health said Thursday afternoon that two more people have died as a result of COVID-19, raising the total of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 82.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg cab driver facing extortion, careless driving charges after woman dragged while trying to retrieve forgotten phone: police
A taxi driver has been charged after a Winnipeg woman said she was hurt while trying to retrieve her forgotten phone as the vehicle sped off while she clung onto an open passenger window from outside the vehicle.
-
Former hockey coach charged with historic sexual assaults found dead: Winnipeg police
A former hockey coach who was recently charged with historic sexual assaults has been found dead, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.
-
Sask. in talks with Manitoba over potential ICU transfers: Merriman
Saskatchewan’s health minister confirmed all resources are in place to begin sending ICU patients out of the province if necessary.
Calgary
-
Hinshaw apologizes to Alta. family upset death of boy with inoperable brain tumour reported 'another COVID case'
The family of a 14-year-old Alberta boy who recently died doesn’t want his nine-month cancer fight overlooked because he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before dying.
-
Kenney's calendar suggests light vacation workload while Alberta's fourth wave grew
A calendar obtained through Alberta's Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act suggests Premier Jason Kenney only had two COVID-19 briefings while on vacation in August.
-
'Another tragically high total': Alberta reports 30 deaths, 916 new COVID-19 cases
Alberta reported 916 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths from the disease at a pandemic update Thursday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Hinshaw apologizes to Alta. family upset death of boy with inoperable brain tumour reported 'another COVID case'
The family of a 14-year-old Alberta boy who recently died doesn’t want his nine-month cancer fight overlooked because he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before dying.
-
'Another tragically high total': Alberta reports 30 deaths, 916 new COVID-19 cases
Alberta reported 916 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths from the disease at a pandemic update Thursday afternoon.
-
'I refuse': Beaumont bakery still cooking in defiance of AHS closure order
A Beaumont bakery owner says she’d rather lose her business than stick her nose into that of her customers.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 48 cases
The new cases were among 580 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours, according to the BCCDC.
-
Coroner called to serious highway crash on Vancouver Island: Witnesses
Witnesses say two vehicles became airborne after colliding at high speed on Thursday afternoon near Cobble Hill, B.C.
-
Victoria police searching for missing girl, 16
Victoria police are asking for the public's help finding a 16-year-old girl missing from the city for more than three weeks.