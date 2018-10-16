Featured
London cop charged with driving with more than 80 mg of alcohol
London Police station on Dundas Street
CTV London
Published Tuesday, October 16, 2018 4:20PM EDT
A London police officer has been placed on administrative duties and charged with driving with more than 80 mgs of alcohol in blood following a weekend incident.
A 19-year veteran of the force, Detective Barb Martin, 40, was charged Sunday night around 11:30 p.m. by Elgin County OPP.
She is expected to appear in a St. Thomas court Nov. 13.