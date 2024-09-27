London considers spending almost $100K on beautification plan for city dump
A report to the Civic Works Committee (CWC) recommends council authorize funding for the development of a ‘beautification plan’ for the W12A Landfill property on Manning Drive in south London.
“What else could we bring to the area that makes it more attractive?” said Jay Stanford, director of Climate Change, Environment, and Solid Waste. “It would encourage people to come out to the area, so we've [proposed] a beautification plan.”
The proposal stems from a recommendation by the W12A Public Liaison Committee.
The group represents neighbours of the landfill and oversees a Mitigative Measures Fund (MMF) that receives a small portion of tipping fees.
The report says beautifying the property around the dump aims "…to provide attractive opportunities and views for the local community and visitors to appreciate the area from a visual perspective (i.e., when passing by) and/or enjoy the area should it be considered a destination site."
Councillors are being asked to authorize the use of $60,000 from the MMF.
Up to $35,000 more would come from the municipal budget.
Stanford said the agricultural fields would remain, but the 8.5-kilometre perimeter of the city-owned lands (and some wooded areas) could be enhance for public use.
Map of the city-owned property around the W12A Landfill. (Source: City of London)
“When you look at land that is just on the inside the boulevard area, it represents the opportunity to have walking trails, parkettes, perhaps a commemoration to celebrate the area [because] it was the former Town of Westminster,” he explained.
“This is what those residents would like to see done,” said Coun. Elizabeth Peloza, who represents the area.
“That's their neighborhood. That's their home. That's where they live,” she asserted. “They did not ask for this landfill. It was put there by the city and this is part of the fund to allow them to enjoy their neighborhood.”
Tammy Zarski has spent 14 years living across the road from the landfill.
“I love it. We're out [in the yard] all the time enjoying, firepits and our swimming pools,” Zarski said about the rural area, but she thinks the beautification project seems unnecessary.
“I kind of think that's a waste of money,” she said. “Who’s going to go walking pathways near the dump? I don't think they will.”
According to a recent Environmental Assessment, the long-term plan for the W12A Landfill will significantly increase its height and provide the City of London with capacity until 2048.
“The final contours will be about 25 metres higher than they are now. And so when you think about planting trees--they take years to grow,” Stanford added.
The Civic Works Committee will consider authorizing funds to launch a design process at its meeting on Oct. 2.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Maggie Smith, scene-stealing actor famed for Harry Potter and 'Downton Abbey,' dies at 89
Maggie Smith, the masterful, scene-stealing actor who won an Oscar for 1969 film 'The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie' and gained new fans in the 21st century as the dowager Countess of Grantham in 'Downton Abbey' and Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter films, died Friday. She was 89.
Tracking Helene: Millions without power, 4 dead as storm lashes U.S. South with wind and sheets of rain
Hurricane Helene roared ashore in a sparsely populated region of Florida as a powerful Category 4 storm, peeling the siding off buildings, trapping residents in rising floodwaters and knocking out power to millions of customers. At least four people were reported dead.
What's 'chroming'? Experts explain the dangerous social media trend among youths
Chroming, or getting high via inhaling hydrocarbons by misusing a variety of legal products, is trending among adolescents, and it sometimes ends in death.
Travel horror story: Man describes malaria coma, $30K hospital bill after brief trip to Uganda
A man from Alberta has been at the Medipal International Hospital in Kampala, Uganda for over two months with a hefty medical bill. He says he can’t leave until it’s been paid for.
2 boys in Britain jailed for killing a man with a machete when they were 12
Two boys in Britain who were 12 when they stabbed a stranger to death with a machete were sentenced on Friday to at least eight and a half years in prison. They are the youngest people convicted of murder in the U.K. for more than 20 years.
Family of man killed by Calgary police issues statement
The family of Jon Wells, a man killed by Calgary police earlier this month, say they are seeking time to grieve their loss.
Police make four more arrests in viral video that showed woman stealing Porsche from Mississauga driveway
Police have arrested four more people in connection with a viral video that showed a woman stealing a Porsche from a Mississauga driveway and then striking its owner as she attempted to flee the scene.
These are the differences between Gen Z and millennials, a survey says
Anxiety is rampant among the two younger generations of adults, according to a new survey that found 75 per cent of Millennial and Gen Z respondents have experienced anxiety before, with nearly half saying they’ve experienced depression.
BREAKING Canada economy tops July growth forecast, but seen stalling in August
Canada's gross domestic product expanded at a faster-than-expected 0.2 per cent rate in July, driven by growth in retail trade and public sectors, but the economy likely stalled in August, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.