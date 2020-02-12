LONDON, ONT. -- In the wake of complaints and safety concerns, London city hall may start regulating companies and homeowners offering short-term rentals through online companies like Airbnb and Vacation Rentals By Owner.

A report going to council’s Community and Protective Services Committee next week recommends establishing licensing rules for online retailers and homeowners.

“Airbnb is to help save my home.”

The proposal doesn’t sit well with Becky Goodale, who has been renting rooms in her south London home since July.

“I’ve got a great location here, and people love staying here. I’ve got very good reviews.”

In other cities, online short-term rentals have come under fire lately, after rentals have been the location of wild parties, human trafficking and violence.

Most of those problems have been in vacant houses and condos rented by absentee landlords.

In London complaints have been related to neighbourhood nuisances.

“There are sometimes issues of parking in front of neighbors' houses, garbage and noise would be the primary concerns,” says Nicole Musicco of city hall’s Development and Compliance Division.

Airbnb in London for 2019 (According to Airbnb)

1,100 active listings

47 per cent rooms / 53 per cent houses

$7.7 million earned by hosts

So what's next?

After consulting with stakeholders, city staff recommend licensing be required for both online companies and homeowners.

Musicco adds the specifics have yet to be finalized, “Somebody offering a short- term accommodation would have to come into city hall, apply for the municipal license and with that might also include a fee for that license, a yearly renewal fee and then inspections as well.”

Goodale worries that licensing will lead to unnecessary red tape and eat into her bottom line.

“I believe it will just be another can of worms. We know that as soon as they get involved in regulations they mess everything up for the general population.”

Council members will discuss the staff report and determine next steps on Feb 19.

A public participation meeting is required before any final decisions are made.