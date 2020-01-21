Suspect sought after St. Thomas Airbnb owner allegedly assaulted
Published Tuesday, January 21, 2020 4:52PM EST
LONDON, ONT. -- St. Thomas police say an Airbnb operator was assaulted as clients were checking out.
Officials say it happened Monday afternoon after an argument broke out between a couple and the owner over the rental agreement.
According to police a 27-year-old woman struck the owner in the face, breaking her glasses.
A 27-year-old London woman is now wanted for assault and breach of release conditions.