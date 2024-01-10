London considers kickstarting a green makeover of local development standards
Updating local standards could ensure new developments in London reflect current environmental realities and the need for greater resilience in the future.
On Tuesday, the Planning and Environment Committee (PEC) discussed a motion by Coun. Skylar Franke and Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis, directing city staff to update the Site Plan Control By-law and/or the Zoning By-law to include new environmental requirements.
The changes would fill a policy gap until London’s long-delayed Green Development Standard is created.
The motion reads, “Staff have had Green Development Standards on their work plan for many years, but given the various changes such as re-org’s, COVID, Bill 23 etc. this item has been severely delayed.”
“We already have waited, in my opinion, too long,” Franke said after the meeting. “Our climate emergency was passed in 2019, and now it’s 2024 and we’re just going to be starting to look at emissions from construction.”
The new development standards being proposed include:
- 5% of the required parking spaces for buildings (over 40 units) be roughed-in for EV charging
- Minimum 50% native species for landscaping, with no invasive species planted
- Short-term bicycle parking requirement at a rate of 0.1 space / unit in townhouse developments
- the CSA A460 “bird-friendly” standard to be used in building design and construction
Staff would also be directed to review municipal best practices for a by-law to implement sustainable building construction features, including energy efficiency, water conservation, and green roofs.
“Council only has control of certain aspects of a development application,” explains Franke. “We are allowed to make recommendations to site plan authority, and that’s to do with things outside a building. We currently cannot make recommendations for inside a building.”
Mary Ann Hodge of Climate Action London told the committee, “Green Development Standards are not complicated. We know how to do it. We know how to build for higher energy efficiency.”
Developers, utility companies, and other stakeholders would be consulted over the coming months.
“Regardless of what council says, the market is going to drive it,” said Mike Wallace of the London Development Institute, which represents local developers. “If people are buying EVs (electric vehicles), people are going to insist their homes have EV charging stations.”
The planning committee unanimously recommended the motion.
Franke said the additional standards could actually save Londoners money over the long-term by reducing energy costs and avoiding future retrofits.
If council approves the motion on Jan. 23, a staff report would come in Q3 of this year.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Passenger on plane at Pearson airport opened cabin door, fell to tarmac: Air Canada
Air Canada says it is investigating after a passenger on board a flight from Toronto to Dubai opened a cabin door and fell to the tarmac at Pearson airport, sustaining injuries.
Tax breaks you should know about for 2024
It’s a new year, which means that the 2023 tax year is officially over and Canadians can begin filing their tax returns. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew shares some of the most important tax breaks you should look into this tax season and review some of the key changes to Canada’s tax code for 2024.
Secret tunnel in NYC synagogue leads to brawl between police and worshippers
A historic Brooklyn synagogue that serves as the centre of an influential Hasidic Jewish movement was trashed this week during an unusual community dispute that began with the discovery of a secret underground tunnel and ended with worshippers brawling with police.
These are the top sources of food poisoning, according to a chef-turned-microbiologist
CTVNews.ca spoke with food safety experts about the meals they approach with extra caution when dining out, and the list is longer than you might expect.
DEVELOPING From wind chills of -55 to 40 cm of snow, weather warnings in place for much of Canada
Weather warnings are in place Wednesday morning for nearly every province and territory in Canada as storm systems bring deep, heavy snow and bone-chilling temperatures coast to coast.
1981-2024 Adan Canto, known for his versatility in roles in 'X-Men' and 'Designated Survivor,' dies at 42
Adan Canto, the Mexican singer and actor best known for his roles in "X-Men: Days of Future Past" and "Agent Game" as well as the TV series "The Cleaning Lady," has died. He was 42.
A legal battle is set to open at the top UN court over an allegation of Israeli genocide in Gaza
A legal battle over whether Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza amounts to genocide opens Thursday at the United Nations' top court with preliminary hearings into South Africa's call for judges to order an immediate suspension of Israel's military actions. Israel stringently denies the genocide allegation.
Sperm whales, humans more alike than you might think: Dalhousie researcher
A new paper from a Dalhousie researcher explores the behaviour of sperm whales and their strong similarities with humans, particularly in how they form ethno-linguistic groups.
Melania Trump's mother has died
Amalija Knavs, the mother of former first lady Melania Trump, has died, Trump posted on her social media accounts.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Six Nations, Ont. man fatally shot in Miami following NFL game
A Buffalo Bills fan from Six Nations of the Grand River was shot and killed in Miami Sunday after travelling there to see his favourite team play.
-
Brant County intersection remains closed following crash south of Brantford
A Brant County roadway remains closed Wednesday morning as Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate a collision south of Brantford.
-
Police investigate indecent act in Kitchener
Police are looking for a male they say committed an indecent act in Kitchener on Tuesday.
Windsor
-
Special weather statement in effect for Windsor-Essex
Strong winds are expected to continue Wednesday. Environment Canada warns gusts could be upwards of 80 km/h.
-
Horrified, heartbroken, hacked: Tilbury mom takes on Meta in Facebook hack
A Tilbury mother is at her wits end after enduring more than two weeks of online stress and uncertainty after a Facebook page she created over a decade ago was hacked over the holidays.
-
LaSalle sets municipal tax rate for 2024
LaSalle Council has closed its budget book and has set in stone the price residents will pay for infrastructure and services in the town.
Barrie
-
Canadian Olympic medalists to perform in Wasaga's Breaking the Ice Festival
Canadian Olympic medalists beak in the ice during Wasaga Beach's 50th anniversary.
-
$41,000 RV and pickup truck stolen from same owner in Shelburne
A $41,000 RV and pickup truck were stolen from the same family in two separate locations.
-
Georgetown man doubles his chances of arrest
A vehicle in the ditch alerted police to a possible drunk driver on December 28 at around 8 p.m. on McLaughlin Road near the Forks of the Credit Road.
Northern Ontario
-
Passenger on plane at Pearson airport opened cabin door, fell to tarmac: Air Canada
Air Canada says it is investigating after a passenger on board a flight from Toronto to Dubai opened a cabin door and fell to the tarmac at Pearson airport, sustaining injuries.
-
Shot fired into home of Barrie family during break-in attempt by several masked suspects
A Barrie family was left shaken and terrified after several masked suspects tried to break into their home while they slept.
-
Safety warning after truck goes through the ice on northern Ont. lake
Ontario Provincial Police issued a safety warning about driving on northern Ontario lakes after an incident on Wawa Lake this week.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Home prices in Carleton Place drop significantly
Two years ago, newly built townhomes in Carleton Place, Ont. sold for nearly $900,000. Low interest rates were a driving force behind the hefty price tag. Now, the same houses are being relisted at a significantly lower price.
-
Overnight snow, rain wreaks havoc on roads Wednesday morning
Ottawa missed the brunt of a winter storm, but overnight snow switching to rain is causing a messy commute for drivers on Wednesday.
-
School buses running in Ottawa today, buses cancelled across eastern Ontario and Ottawa Valley
School buses are running in Ottawa today, but officials are warning there may be some delays as the cleanup continues from a major winter storm.
Toronto
-
Passenger on plane at Pearson airport opened cabin door, fell to tarmac: Air Canada
Air Canada says it is investigating after a passenger on board a flight from Toronto to Dubai opened a cabin door and fell to the tarmac at Pearson airport, sustaining injuries.
-
Elevator broken at Toronto retirement since Christmas could take 2 more weeks to fix
An elevator has been out of order at a Toronto retirement home since Christmas – and it could take another two weeks to fix – leaving dozens of senior residents with only stairs to leave their homes.
-
Toronto coach went on tirade against officials after Lakers hold off Raptors 132-131
Toronto coach Darko Rajakovic went on a furious, table-pounding tirade against the officiating after the Los Angeles Lakers shot 23 free throws in the fourth quarter Tuesday night.
Montreal
-
Tens of thousands without power, schools closed as snow pummels Quebec
Tens of thousands of homes are in the dark after 15 cm of snow struck Quebec.
-
Former Montreal Mayor hasn't ruled out running for Quebec Liberal leadership
Former Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre says he hasn't ruled out running for the leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party.
-
Quebec breast cancer screening program is working: INSPQ
The Quebec breast cancer screening program, launched in 1998 by the Quebec Health Ministry, has resulted in lower mortality rates.
Atlantic
-
Schools closed across the Maritimes as messy storm moves through the region
A storm system moving from the southern Great Lakes is expected to move through parts of the Maritimes Wednesday with a mix of snow, rain and strong winds.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.
-
Hundreds call for immediate action after Saint John homeless encampment death
A moment of silence was held for Peter ‘Evan’ McArthur in Saint John’s Kings Square on Tuesday night, with about 300 people attending a vigil calling for immediate action on the city’s homelessness problem.
Winnipeg
-
'I don't think it's really my fault': Woman facing $100K of fines for fires in vacant home
A Winnipeg woman is facing more than $100,000 worth of fines because of fires in her vacant home.
-
Restaurant looking to make changes after 33 last-minute cancellations over weekend
A Manitoba restaurant is considering measures to prevent last-minute cancellations after dealing with a rash of no-shows over the weekend.
-
Onslaught of snow expected in Manitoba Tuesday night
Upwards of ten centimetres of snow could be on its way to areas of Manitoba Tuesday night.
Calgary
-
Carbon monoxide leak in northeast Calgary home sends 3 people to hospital
Three people were taken to hospital after a carbon monoxide (CO) leak at a northeast Calgary home on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Security costs climb as threats, intimidation toward mayor, council persist
Calgary's corporate security costs have increased by millions of dollars since 2020 as safety concerns have climbed, with dozens of intimidating remarks directed at the mayor and councillors, including death threats that have prompted police involvement and arrests.
-
Passenger on plane at Pearson airport opened cabin door, fell to tarmac: Air Canada
Air Canada says it is investigating after a passenger on board a flight from Toronto to Dubai opened a cabin door and fell to the tarmac at Pearson airport, sustaining injuries.
Edmonton
-
Oilers do enough to beat Blackhawks 2-1, extend win streak to 8 games
Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl scored goals as the Edmonton Oilers extended their NHL win streak to eight games with a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Deep freeze begins, but the coldest days are still ahead
And so it begins... A lengthy deep freeze is settling in and it'll last at least through the weekend, possibly into early next week.
-
Group of doctors accuse medical leader of conflict of interest in Alberta Health Services whistleblower case
A potential conflict of interest between an official for Alberta Health Services and a private Edmonton surgical centre are at the core of a whistleblower complaint lodged by five doctors.
Vancouver
-
Storm sends massive waves crashing down on Greater Victoria roads
Mother Nature’s power was on full display in Greater Victoria Tuesday, when fierce winds blasted the shoreline and huge waves crashed onto Dallas Road,
-
Arctic air to bring wintry conditions and potential cold weather problems to Metro Vancouver
Dangerously low temperatures sweeping into the Lower Mainland later this week will cause demand for shelter space to surge – and there won't be enough beds for everyone who wants to sleep indoors.
-
Park rangers remove tents, belongings from Oppenheimer Park
Vancouver park rangers, flanked by police, were removing tents and belongings from an encampment Oppenheimer Park in the Downtown Eastside on Tuesday.