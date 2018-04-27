

CTV London





A local company is among the best workplaces in the country for the sixth time.

HRdownloads on Dufferin Avenue made the list of the 2018 Best Workplaces in Canada.

The company took 29th spot out of the top 50 companies with fewer than 100 employees, and ranked highest in that category among London-based winners.

The competition process is based on two criteria: two-thirds of the total score comes from confidential employee survey results, and the remaining one-third comes from an in-depth review of the organization’s culture.

This year’s list had more than 400 entries and more than 80,000 employees participated in the 2018 survey.