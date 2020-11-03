MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A London, Ont. company and supervisor have been fined $97,000 after two workers were injured in separate incidents.

AGF Rebar, which designs, builds and installs steel rebar and wire mesh to reinforce concrete, pleaded guilty to two violations.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour says both incidents happened at the company's facility at 120 McMillan St.

In one incident in Dec. 2018, a worker who was operating an overhad crane from the floor was injured after two bundles of rebar weighing 950 pounds fell off a trailer as they were being loaded and struck the workers hands sending them to hospital.

Then in Jan. 2019 another worker was permanently injured while bending rebar in a machine when they were pulled by the rebar into a pinch point.

The Ministry of Labour inspectors had visited the workplace twice in 2018, issuing orders regarding guards on equipment and equipment maintenance, though not on that specific machine.

The company was fined $95,000 while a supervisor was fined $2,000 in provincial offences court, which also imposed at 24 per cent victim fine surcharge.