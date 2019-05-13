

Bryan Bicknell, CTV London





The Green Economy London Hub was launched at Heeman’s Garden Centre in Thorndale on Monday.

Green Economy London is a membership-based program which provides companies with tools to measure emissions, waste and water usage.

Founding members include Heeman’s, the City of London and a number of other local firms.

Heeman’s spokesman Will Heeman said by implementing environmentally-friendly practices the company’s greenhouse capacity has doubled over the past 10 years, while heating costs have remained neutral.

A Green Economy London launch party is being held Monday evening at the London Convention Centre.

Green Economy Hubs are already in place in a number of other Ontario communities.