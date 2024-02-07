LONDON
London

    • London-based country artist to host album release party

    If you like country music and supporting a good cause, Thursday night is your chance to enjoy both.

    London-based country artist Amanda Keeles will be performing at the Wolfe Performance Hall on Dundas Street. Doors open at 7 p.m.

    It's her ‘Can't Stop Me Now' album release tour and tickets are still available on Eventbrite.ca

    Keeles is using her concert as an opportunity to collect food donations for the London Food Bank.

