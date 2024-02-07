London-based country artist to host album release party
If you like country music and supporting a good cause, Thursday night is your chance to enjoy both.
London-based country artist Amanda Keeles will be performing at the Wolfe Performance Hall on Dundas Street. Doors open at 7 p.m.
It's her ‘Can't Stop Me Now' album release tour and tickets are still available on Eventbrite.ca
Keeles is using her concert as an opportunity to collect food donations for the London Food Bank.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
By disclosing his cancer, Charles breaks centuries of royal tradition. But he shares only so much
In British history, the secrecy of the monarch's health has always reigned supreme. Buckingham Palace's disclosure that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer shattered that longstanding tradition.
UBC student commutes from Calgary -- cheaper than paying Vancouver rent
Vancouver’s sky-high rental prices have forced many residents to find creative ways to be able to afford to live in the city. Turning to creativity is exactly what Tim Chen did to avoid paying rent in Vancouver.
DEVELOPING Hamas responds to a proposed ceasefire as Blinken meets Israeli leaders
Hamas has put forward a detailed plan for a new ceasefire and hostage release deal with Israel, which will be discussed when U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Wednesday with Israeli leaders.
Pod of killer whales trapped in drift ice off northern Japan has apparently safely escaped
A pod of killer whales that was trapped in drift ice off Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido, prompting concern from environmental groups, has apparently safely escaped, officials said Wednesday.
opinion What to know if you're considering buying a house with friends
A growing number of financially savvy Canadians have discovered a way to make homeownership more affordable by purchasing a home with their friends. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher LIew explains the basics of how co-owning a home works, while outlining some of the pros and cons.
Fired 'Mandalorian' actor Gina Carano sues Lucasfilm, Disney with help from Elon Musk
Actor Gina Carano on Tuesday sued Lucasfilm and its parent The Walt Disney Co. over her 2021 firing from 'The Mandalorian,' saying she was let go for expressing right-wing views on social media.
They played for their country in their 20s. By their 40s, they had early onset dementia after playing this physical sport
More than 450 current and former rugby players who have now joined lawsuits to take legal action against global governing body World Rugby.
Taylor Swift threatens legal action against Florida student who tracks her jet
Attorneys for Taylor Swift are threatening legal action against the Florida college student who tracks the private jets of celebrities and public figures, including Swift.
Nikki Haley is trounced by the 'none of these candidates' option in Nevada's Republican primary
Nikki Haley was swamped Tuesday in Nevada's symbolic U.S. Republican presidential primary as GOP voters resoundingly picked the 'none of these candidates' option on the ballot in a repudiation of the former UN ambassador who is the last remaining major rival to front-runner Donald Trump.
Kitchener
EXCLUSIVE 'The missing piece': Regional councillors approve $19.75 million land deal for new transit hub
The Region of Waterloo is moving ahead with a major land purchase it says will be used as part of its new transit hub in Kitchener.
Cambridge testing flood wall on Main Street Bridge 50 years after historic Galt flood
A half century after a massive flood hit Galt, the City of Cambridge is taking precautions in hopes of preventing an event like that again.
Orange e-scooter and e-bike rentals returning to Waterloo Region
The Region of Waterloo is bringing back its popular e-scooter and e-bike rental program.
Windsor
Lakeshore robbery suspect arrested in Chatham-Kent
On Feb. 6, officers were called to Lighthouse Cove where investigation led them to one person believed to be responsible for multiple robberies including the theft of vehicles throughout the community.
LaSalle boy stuns NHL superstar Connor Bedard to win autographed stick
Cruz Ciarlariello and his dad were in Toronto to take in all the action of NHL All-Star Weekend and got up at about 4:00 a.m. to try to get a wristband to take part in a skills competition.
Banner weekend expected for Super Bowl bets
Super Bowl betting records are expected to be blown away this weekend. The American Gaming Association (AGA) estimates 68 million U.S. adults plan to bet on the NFL championship game.
Barrie
Solar eclipse prompts more Ontario schools to shut their doors on April 8
A total solar eclipse at 2 p.m. on April 8 is shuttering schools.
Police set up roadblock on Highway 400 to nab trio in stolen vehicle: OPP
Police arrested one man and two youths accused of evading police on Highway 400 in a stolen vehicle Monday afternoon.
Barrie councillor wants more regulation for short-term rentals
The City of Barrie is looking at options for regulating short-term rentals.
Northern Ontario
Onus was on husband to get explicit consent, judge ruling in sex assault trial
A man who now lives in northern Ontario has been sentenced to three years for sexual assault in a case that illustrates the need to gain explicit consent.
'He talked me into it': Ontario senior receives $40,000 loan agreement after door-to-door sale
For years, door-to-door sales have been banned in Ontario, but that isn’t stopping some companies from continuing to push expensive, long-term rental contracts on unsuspecting homeowners.
Ice shack altercation on Lake Nipissing ends with criminal charges
One person has been charged following a dispute outside an ice shack on Lake Nipissing in Callander around 9 p.m. Feb. 2.
Ottawa
Here’s how it feels this Wednesday in Ottawa
Wednesday morning feels cold in Ottawa, but mild temperatures are forecasted for the rest of the day.
22 suspected overdose deaths in Ottawa in first 4 weeks of 2024: OPH data
Twenty-two deaths in Ottawa in the first four weeks of the year were because of suspected drug overdoses, data from Ottawa Public Health suggest.
Gatineau man tracks stolen vehicle to Port of Montreal, but police say their hands are tied
Thanks to his Apple AirTag, Mark Roos knows his stolen 2021 Dodge Ram TRX is was in the Port of Montreal, but police said they were unable to do anything to get it back.
Toronto
This Toronto woman is battling both an eviction and terminal cancer. Soon, she'll plead her case to the LTB
For a Toronto bar owner with terminal cancer, navigating a lingering eviction has been like floating with no steady ground to land on for over a year – but next month, her fate will be decided as she pleads her case to Ontario’s Landlord and Tenant Board.
Toronto police to provide update on daylight shooting that left mom of 2 dead
Toronto police will be providing an update this morning of the fatal shooting of Karolina Huebner-Makurat, a 44-year-old mother of two who was hit by a stray bullet during a daylight shooting in the city’s east end last summer.
Montreal
Lack of foster families in Montreal forcing siblings apart
A lack of foster homes in Montreal is tearing siblings apart, according to those who work in the system.
Man, 42, fatally shot in parking lot in Montreal's west end
Police are investigating after a 42-year-old man was gunned down in the parking lot of a shopping plaza in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.
Immigrants most affected as Quebec boasts 'robust' 2023 job market
Quebec's job market remained relatively 'robust' in 2023 despite the economic slowdown, according to data compiled by the IDQ.
Atlantic
Non-emergency health services disrupted as Nova Scotia snowstorm cleanup continues
Nova Scotia Health says non-emergency services in its Eastern zone will continue to be reduced following a weekend snowstorm.
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.
15-year-old charged with manslaughter after alleged Moncton shooting
A 15-year-old is facing a manslaughter charge after a 16-year-old died of an alleged gunshot wound in Moncton, N.B.
Winnipeg
'A lot of anger built up': Kyriakos Vogiatzakis' family calling for inquiry into his death
The brother of Kyriakos Vogiatzakis shared his anger and sadness Tuesday as he recalled what he felt went wrong the night his brother was assaulted and died outside his St. James restaurant.
Second lawsuit filed over Fort Gibraltar walkway collapse, alleging child can no longer use left arm and hand
A new lawsuit filed in the Court of King’s Bench in Winnipeg claims an 11-year old boy lost the use of his left arm and hand as a result of the Fort Gibraltar walkway collapse.
Winnipeg to release 2024 budget on Wednesday
The City of Winnipeg is expected to release its 2024 budget on Wednesday afternoon.
Calgary
'It was just like that': Massive rent increases spark call for caps
Residents of the Glenmore Gardens apartment complex on 90 Avenue S.W. in Calgary are facing huge rent increases as they renew their leases.
Officials to reveal Calgary's $50M lottery winner
Soon, the whole country will learn the identity of the winner of a huge lottery prize won in Calgary in December.
Police investigate after suspected copper wire theft knocks out power in downtown Calgary
Enmax and first responders were dealing with a major power outage Tuesday night in downtown Calgary. It stems from what police believe was an attempted copper wire theft.
Edmonton
Teens plan class walkout on Wednesday to oppose Alberta's gender identity policies
Sixteen-year-old Aspen Cervo says he began thinking about a student walkout over the Alberta government's planned policies around transgender youth right after Premier Danielle Smith announced them last week.
Golden Knights end Oilers' 16-game streak with 3-1 win in Vegas
Chandler Stephenson scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Adin Hill stopped 30 shots and the Vegas Golden Knights ended the Edmonton Oilers’ 16-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory on Tuesday night.
Police release photo of senior who allegedly sexually assaulted a child in Lloydminster
Police are looking for a senior citizen who they say sexually assaulted a youth in eastern Alberta last month.
Vancouver
Canucks enlist local designer with African roots for latest special jersey design
Fashion designer Naa Sheka’s work always comes from the heart and her latest piece is no exception.
B.C. Court of Appeal upholds ruling quashing Vancouver rent control bylaw
B.C.'s highest court has ruled against the City of Vancouver in its effort to regulate rent increases between tenancies at single-room accommodations in the city.