London band, 'New Friends,' announce hometown headlining show

A London, Ont. band, 'New Friends,' is planning a homecoming concert, and all of London is invited.

The upstart rockers announced their biggest headlining performance, coming up Feb. 3 at Rum Runners, celebrating the release of their upcoming EP, 'Camaro.'

"We're just super stoked about these songs," said keyboardist, Ayden Miller. "We feel like it's our best work yet."

"It's a good feeling," added bassist, Conrad Galecki. "We feel like we've wanted to do this show for a while, and it's really exciting."

It is a return to Rum Runners for the band, where they played their first ever show back in November 2021.

Since then, it has been a whirlwind few months. They recently completed a multi-city Ontario tour, and had their latest single, "Ricochet," featured on Hockey Night in Canada.

"Real big rollercoaster," said Galecki. “But the trajectory we're on right now is keeping us motivated. It's keeping us excited."

The band members come from all over southern Ontario, meeting as strangers in Fanshawe College's music industry arts program.

Strangers quickly became new friends, guided and encouraged by their Fanshawe instructors.

"It was an amazing program," said singer Stefan Boulineau. "What we learned was great, but the connections that we made, and the people we met, was the best thing out of the entire program."

They call London home now, not far from where guitarist Cole Wilson grew up in St. Thomas, Ont.

They graduated two years ago, in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, but did not let that stop them from pursuing their passion.

"I never really thought of what it couldn't be because every person in the band was pushing us to become the best,” said Wilson.

"We've got some tricks up our sleeves," said Miller of the February show. "We're planning to completely revamp the live show and bring a whole new experience to anyone who's already seen us. And anyone who hasn't is going to get something completely new as well."

Tickets go on sale to the public Dec. 9 at 10 a.m., and can be purchased through Ticketweb Canada.