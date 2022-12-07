London band, 'New Friends,' announce hometown headlining show
A London, Ont. band, 'New Friends,' is planning a homecoming concert, and all of London is invited.
The upstart rockers announced their biggest headlining performance, coming up Feb. 3 at Rum Runners, celebrating the release of their upcoming EP, 'Camaro.'
"We're just super stoked about these songs," said keyboardist, Ayden Miller. "We feel like it's our best work yet."
"It's a good feeling," added bassist, Conrad Galecki. "We feel like we've wanted to do this show for a while, and it's really exciting."
It is a return to Rum Runners for the band, where they played their first ever show back in November 2021.
Since then, it has been a whirlwind few months. They recently completed a multi-city Ontario tour, and had their latest single, "Ricochet," featured on Hockey Night in Canada.
"Real big rollercoaster," said Galecki. “But the trajectory we're on right now is keeping us motivated. It's keeping us excited."
The band members come from all over southern Ontario, meeting as strangers in Fanshawe College's music industry arts program.
Strangers quickly became new friends, guided and encouraged by their Fanshawe instructors.
"It was an amazing program," said singer Stefan Boulineau. "What we learned was great, but the connections that we made, and the people we met, was the best thing out of the entire program."
They call London home now, not far from where guitarist Cole Wilson grew up in St. Thomas, Ont.
They graduated two years ago, in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, but did not let that stop them from pursuing their passion.
"I never really thought of what it couldn't be because every person in the band was pushing us to become the best,” said Wilson.
"We've got some tricks up our sleeves," said Miller of the February show. "We're planning to completely revamp the live show and bring a whole new experience to anyone who's already seen us. And anyone who hasn't is going to get something completely new as well."
Tickets go on sale to the public Dec. 9 at 10 a.m., and can be purchased through Ticketweb Canada.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Where do airlines stand in 2023? Industry observers on airfare trends and profit margins
Canadians may see a noticeable drop in airfare early in the new year, something industry watchers say could put airlines on shaky ground financially moving forward.
Tick-borne bacteria increasingly widespread in Canada, study finds
Researchers from Quebec and Ontario are calling for better testing to track the spread of tick-borne germs as the disease-causing bacteria gain new ground in Canada.
Canada's government will review RCMP equipment contract with ties to China: Trudeau
The federal government is reviewing an RCMP equipment contract with a company that has ties to China's government, the prime minister said Wednesday.
Camilla steps away from royal tradition, marking a notable 'change from the past': royal expert
Just a few months into her husband's reign, Queen Consort Camilla is already putting her own personal stamp on the job, says a royal expert, due to her decisions to focus on 'gritty issues' and do away with a longstanding royal tradition.
Former Kelowna, B.C., mayor charged with sexual assault
The former mayor of Kelowna, B.C., has been charged with sexual assault, prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Families minister to introduce new bill on Canada's early learning and child-care system
The federal government appears to be on the verge of presenting new legislation aimed at strengthening Canada's early learning and child-care system. On Thursday at 11 a.m. ET, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould will be making what her office is calling a 'national announcement' on this topic.
Court rejects bid to release frozen funds to 'Freedom Convoy' organizers
Two organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' won’t receive frozen donation funds to pay for their legal defence of a $300-million potential class-action lawsuit.
12-year-old boy charged with murder in fatal Dallas crash
A 12-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder in a hit-and-run car crash that killed an 82-year-old woman last month, Dallas police said Wednesday.
What the latest Bank of Canada rate hike means for inflation, consumers
The Bank of Canada hiked its key policy rate by half a percentage point to 4.25 per cent -- the highest it's been since January 2008 -- on Wednesday in its final rate decision of a year that has been marked by stubbornly high inflation and rapidly increasing interest rates.
Kitchener
-
Two youths charged after weapons incident at Kitchener high school
Waterloo regional police have charged two youths following reports of a weapons incident at Forest Heights Collegiate Institute on Tuesday.
-
Brantford police investigating homicide after assault victim dies
Detectives with the Brantford Police Service are now investigating a homicide after an 68-year-old man died from injuries inflicted during an assault.
-
Victim in fatal Hespeler Road crash identified as 58-year-old Cambridge man
One person is dead after a crash that resulted in the closure of a major Cambridge Road and what police are calling a “large oil/diesel spill.”
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One suspect arrested, one remains outstanding in fatal shooting investigation
Windsor police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting on Hanna Street last week.
-
Windsor ranks lowest out of 41 cities for commuters who walk, bus, bike: census
Out of more than 40 cities across Canada, Windsor is ranked poorest for the size of its commuter population getting to work or school by foot, bus or bicycle.
-
After find out she’d be losing her job, shopper gets holiday gift of free groceries
Candice Gagnon started the week on the wrong foot. The Amherstburg resident was working at an e-commerce company in Windsor and thought it was her forever job. That dream came to a crashing halt Monday when she received an email explaining the company was closing down for good.
Barrie
-
Pet dies in massive Springwater house fire that displaced family of four
A family of four escaped their home after a fire broke out in the early morning hours on Wednesday in Springwater Township.
-
Driver sought in series of fail-to-remain collisions in Barrie
Police are looking to identify a driver involved in a series of fail-to-remain collisions in Barrie Tuesday afternoon.
-
Ski resorts in limbo waiting on colder December temperatures
Mother Nature hasn't been playing fair for many ski resorts across the region.
Northern Ontario
-
Extended wait for cancer test results stressful for northern Ont. woman
Linda Luyt, a survivor of endometrial cancer, receives an annual Pap test to ensure she’s still cancer-free. But now, results that usually take between three to six weeks are taking much long – and adding stress that she doesn’t need.
-
Driver collided with three police cruisers after hitting spike belt
A 27-year-old driver is facing several charges after failing to stop for police on Highway 400 north of Parry Sound, hitting a spike belt and crashing into three police cruisers.
-
Group from northern Ont. wins $1M, will split it 27 ways
A group of friends who have been buying lottery tickets together for 10 years won $1 million in the Aug. 26 Encore draw. In all, 27 people bought tickets together, most of them from the Timmins or Greater Sudbury area.
Ottawa
-
New Ottawa city manager vows to restore trust after damning LRT report
Ottawa's interim city manager is vowing to restore the public's trust after a damning report on the city's problem-plagued LRT system identified 'egregious violations of the public trust.'
-
Fatal crash on Hwy. 401 east of Morrisburg, Ont.
Highway 401 is closed between Morrisburg, Ont. and Ingleside following a fatal collision Wednesday afternoon.
-
Here's when Ottawa gas prices will drop to the lowest level of 2022
Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says gas prices will drop two cents a litre at Ottawa gas stations on Thursday to 138.9 cents a litre.
Toronto
-
Toronto woman 'livid' after police allegedly told her to 'call the mayor' during home invasion attempt
A Toronto woman says she is “livid” after an officer with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) allegedly told her to “call the mayor” while an intruder attempted to break into her home Monday night.
-
'Do you want to grow old? Stop suing my friend': 12-year sentence handed to Toronto man who attacked lawyer amid tow truck turf war
A Toronto-area judge has handed down a 12-year sentence to a man who shot up a lawyer’s office and threatened a colleague with a gun, warning her to drop a case against a tow truck operator or he would return to kill.
-
City of Mississauga hit with nearly $700K lawsuit as former councillor alleges repeated harassment
A former Mississauga city councillor has filed a lawsuit against a former council colleague who allegedly repeatedly harassed her, and also the City of Mississauga for its failure to “take preventative action to prevent harassment or the creation of a poisoned environment.”
Montreal
-
Quebec education ministry gave inadequate guidance to schools during pandemic: auditor general
Two-and-a-half years after the start of the pandemic, Quebec still doesn't know how classroom closures and a shift to online learning have affected students, according to the province's auditor general.
-
Air quality and COVID-19: Quebec Opposition MNA tables bill to install air monitors, purifiers in every classroom
A bill introduced to the national assembly Wednesday would equip every Quebec classroom with an air sensor to monitor carbon dioxide levels. Higher levels of CO2 concentrations suggest air isn’t circulating properly. Public health officials recommend ventilating indoor spaces to reduce the potential for COVID-19 infection.
-
Quebec coalition filing racial profiling complaint against Terrebonne police traffic stop
A Quebec man is planning to file a complaint against Terrebonne police after he says he was racially profiled in late October.
Atlantic
-
Billed as remedy for doctor shortage, virtual medicine in N.S. hits bottleneck
Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual medicine offered a novel way for patients to see doctors during a lockdown and hope that technology could alleviate chronic pressure on a strained health system.
-
A lineup for ambulances and closed ICU beds paint a grim picture in Moncton
The health-care system across New Brunswick is continuing to struggle with a shortage of ICU beds and an abundance of parked ambulances waiting to unload patients outside local emergency departments.
-
'It’s continual': IWK sees long wait times as cold, flu, RSV cases rise in the Maritimes
The Maritimes’ children’s hospital is seeing long wait times in its emergency department as cold, flu and RSV cases rise in the region.
Winnipeg
-
Families of missing women deserve search for their bodies, special interlocutor says
A Mohawk official tasked with helping Indigenous communities investigate unmarked graves says Winnipeg police's refusal to search for the remains of missing women in a landfill is a 'breach of human dignity.'
-
Manager of private landfill, where slain women are believed to be, offers condolences
The district manager of a private landfill north of Winnipeg says the company is co-operating fully with police and extending condolences to the families of two women believed to have been killed and taken there.
-
Tick-borne bacteria increasingly widespread in Canada, study finds
Researchers from Quebec and Ontario are calling for better testing to track the spread of tick-borne germs as the disease-causing bacteria gain new ground in Canada.
Calgary
-
'Shop with a Cop' event creates community connection between teens, Calgary police
Some Calgary teens had a special shopping partner at Marlborough Mall on Wednesday morning; a uniformed Calgary Police Service officer.
-
Some Albertans will have to apply to get $600 inflation-relief payments
Following through on promises made on primetime TV two weeks ago, Danielle Smith's government introduced legislation Wednesday to help Albertans with the rising cost of living.
-
'Different set of rules than apply to the rest of us': Smith wants federal carbon tax plan answers
"It's absurd to me that SUV drivers in Quebec are going to have cheaper gasoline and diesel prices than Alberta where we produce the product and refine it," said Premier Danielle Smith.
Edmonton
-
Some Albertans will have to apply to get $600 inflation-relief payments
Following through on promises made on primetime TV two weeks ago, Danielle Smith's government introduced legislation Wednesday to help Albertans with the rising cost of living.
-
Man found dead in home in central Edmonton
An investigation is underway into the death of a man in the Parkdale area.
-
Police issue warning about violent offender released in Edmonton
The Edmonton Police Service is issuing a warning to the public about a convicted violent offender who will be residing in the Edmonton area.
Vancouver
-
Former Kelowna, B.C., mayor charged with sexual assault
The former mayor of Kelowna, B.C., has been charged with sexual assault, prosecutors announced Wednesday.
-
Here are the locations, times, and dates for kids walk-in flu vaccine clinics in Metro Vancouver
Health authorities in Metro Vancouver are opening drop-in clinics for kids under 12 to get the flu vaccine, as the province launches a so-called "blitz" in response to an alarming increase in pediatric hospitalizations.
-
Homicide investigation leads police to abandoned East Vancouver home
Police are asking for the public's help solving a homicide that could be linked to an abandoned home in East Vancouver.