London athletes win gold at U18 women’s hockey championship

Three members of the London Devilettes have returned home after winning the gold-medal at the U18 Women’s World Hockey Championship against the U.S.

On Monday night, Canada defeated the U.S. 3-2 at LaBahn Ice Arena in Madison, Wisconsin.

Madison Chantler scored the winning goal in the semi-final game against Sweden to get Canada to the final. Chantler recently graduated from the Devilettes and is heading to Quinnipiac University in the fall.

Jocelyn Amos scored the third Canadian goal in the gold-medal game. The third member of the Devilettes, Emma Pais, scored in the quarter final game against Slovakia.

The three athletes were met at the London International Airport on Tuesday night with open arms as dozens of their friends and fellow teammates welcomed them home.