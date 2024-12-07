Homeless encampments buried in snow, city hall’s response falling short

The absence of a Winter Response to Homelessness this year means more Londoners endured this week’s snowstorm in tents and make-shift shelters.

Trudging through the snow on his way out of the encampment in Watson Park, 34-year-old Charles is spending his first full winter unhoused.

He admitted to worrying about frostbite or even freezing to death, “Yeah, yesterday it was so windy. On my face I had a snowball in my beard.”

A man named JT is staying in a friend’s make-shift shelter after his tent collapsed under the weight of the snow— temporarily trapping him inside.

“I'm scared this winter because this is a lot harder than it usually is,” he told CTV News.

Frontline agencies are being stretched thin trying to respond to the need.

At Ark Aid Street Mission, the storm caused an early surge in demand for basic winter needs.

Shelter beds operated by Ark Aid Street Mission on William Street, seen on May 3, 2024. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

“It's been extremely busy with people coming in, many without appropriate footwear, without gloves, without hats and the basics to just take care of themselves outside,” Executive Director Sarah Campbell explained that critical supplies are running out. “Many who are coming for indoor space we've had to turn away these last couple of days (because the shelter is full). It's been particularly heartbreaking.”

And those 30 overnight spaces operating inside The Ark at 696 Dundas St. are in jeopardy of closing if the agency doesn’t raise $600,000 this month.

Recently, city council decided that government funding to address homelessness will not be spent on additional shelter spaces if they are located on the main street of a Business Improvement Area (BIA).

Campbell must rely on private donations to keep the beds open this winter.

“We launched our Holiday Big Give last week at our 40th Anniversary Gala and raised $160,000,” she said. “Since we can’t use government dollars in our own building, that’s how we’re going to have to fund these indoor spaces.”

In recent years, city hall has directed millions of dollars towards a Winter Response to Homelessness that expanded the number of temporary shelter beds, but in November city staff told council that just 12 to 15 additional spaces will open this year.

In addition, the city waits until the Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) declares a Cold Weather Alert to open Warming Centres inside municipal buildings and libraries.

The MLHU requires temperatures to drop below -15C, or -20C with windchill, before issuing an alert.

The municipal policy does not account for large snowfalls like London experienced this week.

When CTV News visited the large encampment inside Watson Park, the service road had not been snowplowed.

An ambulance struggles to back out of an unmaintained service road that accesses the Watson Park homeless encampment, December 6, 2024 (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

With its lights flashing, an ambulance struggled to back its way out.

“I know of two situations where we've had emergency response down here, and they walked down the hill,” JT recalled. “They couldn't come driving down here at all. It was [a] life and death situation.

In an emailed statement to CTV News, city staff wrote, “over the last 24-48 hours services provided to individuals living unsheltered were maintained.”

“Outreach workers managed to the best of their ability to visit encampments to provide meals, and support was provided when needed by road operators to clear snow for better access to people,” the statement added.

Charles and JT said services need to be increased following a major storm - not simply maintained.

“I think (council) needs a wake up call. I think they need to see what's going on,” said JT.

“We're just out here trying to survive. Some of us don't even deserve to be out here,” said Charles. “Some of us are out here are not by choice - we're not bad people.”

An unhoused man trudges through the snow in Watson Park, December 6, 2024 (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

The Ark has run out of winter coats, and other essentials are in short supply.

“We need, more coats, more boots, more shoes, more gloves, hats, blankets, and pocket warmers,” Campbell explained. “Anything, to help people in these terrible times.”

The Ark desperately needs the following winter basics to be dropped off at 696 Dundas Street:

Blankets and throws

Coats, hats, gloves

Boots

Sweaters/hoodies

Socks

Hand warmers

Thermal undergarments

Non-perishable food

Hot drink mixes

First aid supplies

Financial donations to The Ark’s Holiday Big Give can be made by texting the word “Give” to (226) 612-6377.