LONDON
London

    • Wingham emergency department closed Saturday

    The Wingham and District Hospital emergency room in Wingham, Ont. on Nov. 19, 2022. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) The Wingham and District Hospital emergency room in Wingham, Ont. on Nov. 19, 2022. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
    Share

    The Wingham and District Hospital Emergency Department will be closed temporarily Saturday until 7 p.m.

    The hospital says this is due to ongoing healthcare staff shortages.

    Patients are asked to call 911 if they have a medical emergency and first responders will remain available to transport you to surrounding hospitals.

    The following is a list of closest hospitals:

    • Listowel
    • Clinton (Reduced Hours – Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
    • Goderich
    • Palmerston
    • Seaforth
    • Kincardine
    • Walkerton

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News