LONDON -- It’s the day of giving, a day to donate to charitable organization before heading into the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.

On this day of giving, staff at Community Living London have a lofty goal, to raise $100,000 in one day.

The money will be used for its current ‘Our Forever Home Campaign’ which is looking to raise a total of half a million dollars.

That money will help renovate and build five suites inside a home recently purchased by the organization on Hamilton Road in London.

The executive director of Community Living London, Michelle Palmer says once the project is completed, five adults living with various disabilities will get the opportunity to live independently in their very own home.

“All of the things we have in our lives people with disabilities have those same goals and sometimes need some help and support to achieve them and we want every person to have an opportunity to live in this great community that we all live in and to have and achieve the same goals that we have and we can make this happen with your help.”

Donations to the “Our Forever Home Campaign” can be made by visiting the organizations website at: www.cll.on.ca.