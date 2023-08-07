Local teen wins big at North American Indigenous Games

Evan Thomas, 17, from Munsee Delaware Nation, won five gold and four silver medals in competitive swimming at the 2023 North American Indigenous Games in Halifax, NS. (Source: Christie Thomas) Evan Thomas, 17, from Munsee Delaware Nation, won five gold and four silver medals in competitive swimming at the 2023 North American Indigenous Games in Halifax, NS. (Source: Christie Thomas)

