Local prostate cancer survivor sharing men's health message around the world
Todd Thompson never imagined he would raise over $100,000 towards men's cancer and mental health programs in just a few short years. That's because he was entirely cancer-free, a few years ago.
"Back in March of 2020, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer, which, at 45 years old was not something, I was looking for," says Thompson.
Since his diagnosis, the Kincardine father of two has been on a mission. A mission to raise awareness and money for men's health programs, specifically Prostate and Testicular Cancer initiatives, through his Movember Golf Classic in Kincardine. To date, he's raised over $110, 000 for Movember Canada.
"The money I raise is awesome. But, it's those connections I make with guys, and the guys that come to me and say, because of you, I did something. That's what keeps me going. That's what fills my heart and makes me want to make every year bigger and better," says Thompson.
The Kincardine native is reaching out to men around the world. He recently appeared on TSN, talking about men's health, and has worked with Movember chapters in Australia, as well as across Canada.Todd Thompson and TSN's Adam Scully discussing men's health during TSN segment-August 2024-Source-TSN
"He's been that safe person for us. He's coached a lot of guys who've had a diagnosis or are having trouble, and if it's just taking that first step and then other people, and our health care system can pick it up from there, then it's worth it," says Andrew Wilkins, Director of Stewarship with Movember Canada, who travelled to Kincardine for this year's Movember Golf Classic.
"I've known Todd since he was a 4-H member in Ripley, you know, showing his calf, and to see him grow into a person, a key influencer that is making a difference for so many lives. We can't help, but not be out here supporting him," says Huron-Bruce M.P.P., Lisa Thompson, who also attended this year's Movember Golf Classic.
Thompson says it's his family and community that give him the support to share his story, so widely. A story, he will continue to share, as long as it helps someone.
"I'm not saying I'm a doctor by any means, but if they need somebody to talk to that's been there., and they want somebody to calm their fears and somebody to listen. That's what it's about. You know, I'm not going to give him the cure to cancer, but I'm going to calm their fears and say, listen, this is probably what's going to come next," says Thompson.Todd Thompson at the 4th annual Movember Golf Classic in Kincardine, raising money for Movember Canada-September 20, 2024-Kincardine
Having cancer champions like Thompson, is key to convincing men to seek help, when something just doesn't feel right, either physically or mentally.
"People know there's maybe something not right, but there's an embarrassment. There's a stigma behind reaching out. And on the mental health side of things, the stigma remains. You know, guys do the stiff upper lip and no, I'll just tough it out or there'll be some maladaptive behavior and really just making sure that, the resources are there and, and it's, it's reaching out to that friend, that's so important," says Wilkins.
You can learn more about Thompson's story and his annual Movember Golf Classic, that sells out each year, by visiting www.movembergolfclassic.ca.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Government to increase carbon tax on April 1, Guilbeault says
The federal government has 'no intention' of pausing the next planned increase to the carbon price, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault confirms.
Debate gets testy as MPs consider confidence motion in PM Trudeau
MPs debated the first non-confidence motion of the fall House of Commons sitting today, seeing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre push once again for a snap election. But with votes secured to keep them afloat, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals were quick to turn the discussion into a referendum on the Conservative alternative.
EXCLUSIVE Image released of mysterious object shot down over Yukon in 2023
An image of the unidentified object shot down over Canada's Yukon territory in February 2023 has been obtained by CTVNews.ca.
Boosting Canadian seniors’ benefits would cost a 'chunk of change,' says PBO
Canada’s budget watchdog says the federal government may not meet its fiscal anchors if it acquiesces to the Bloc Quebecois' demand to expand seniors benefits in exchange for keeping the minority Liberals in power.
'I have nothing to do with this': B.C. man says he had no idea his name was linked to global fraud scheme
CTV News and the Investigative Journalism Foundation spoke with a Canadian who claims his identity was stolen and used to set up a series of companies peddling fraudulent investment schemes.
B.C. councillor blames 'leftist extremists' after blackface photo surfaces online
A city councillor in British Columbia says an online mob of "extremists" and "politically motivated hackers" is responsible for uncovering and publicizing a photo of him wearing a blackface costume to a Halloween party in 2007.
Couple in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., awarded more than $500K for enduring life with hellish neighbour
We've all had neighbours we didn't like, but two people from Sault Ste. Marie have been awarded more than half a million dollars for the 'extreme' behaviour of the people who lived next to them.
'Privacy is dead': The questions being raised over body cameras in stores
Questions are being raised over the use of body cameras in stores as a way to combat crime.
Ontario woman seen in viral video of Porsche theft now facing more charges
An 18-year-old woman who allegedly stole a Porsche and then ran over its owner in a caught-on-video incident in Mississauga earlier this month is now facing auto theft charges in Toronto.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.