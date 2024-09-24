Local prostate cancer survivor sharing men's health message around the world

Todd Thompson never imagined he would raise over $100,000 towards men's cancer and mental health programs in just a few short years. That's because he was entirely cancer-free, a few years ago.

"Back in March of 2020, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer, which, at 45 years old was not something, I was looking for," says Thompson.

Since his diagnosis, the Kincardine father of two has been on a mission. A mission to raise awareness and money for men's health programs, specifically Prostate and Testicular Cancer initiatives, through his Movember Golf Classic in Kincardine. To date, he's raised over $110, 000 for Movember Canada.

"The money I raise is awesome. But, it's those connections I make with guys, and the guys that come to me and say, because of you, I did something. That's what keeps me going. That's what fills my heart and makes me want to make every year bigger and better," says Thompson.

The Kincardine native is reaching out to men around the world. He recently appeared on TSN, talking about men's health, and has worked with Movember chapters in Australia, as well as across Canada. Todd Thompson and TSN's Adam Scully discussing men's health during TSN segment-August 2024-Source-TSN

"He's been that safe person for us. He's coached a lot of guys who've had a diagnosis or are having trouble, and if it's just taking that first step and then other people, and our health care system can pick it up from there, then it's worth it," says Andrew Wilkins, Director of Stewarship with Movember Canada, who travelled to Kincardine for this year's Movember Golf Classic.

"I've known Todd since he was a 4-H member in Ripley, you know, showing his calf, and to see him grow into a person, a key influencer that is making a difference for so many lives. We can't help, but not be out here supporting him," says Huron-Bruce M.P.P., Lisa Thompson, who also attended this year's Movember Golf Classic.

Thompson says it's his family and community that give him the support to share his story, so widely. A story, he will continue to share, as long as it helps someone.

"I'm not saying I'm a doctor by any means, but if they need somebody to talk to that's been there., and they want somebody to calm their fears and somebody to listen. That's what it's about. You know, I'm not going to give him the cure to cancer, but I'm going to calm their fears and say, listen, this is probably what's going to come next," says Thompson. Todd Thompson at the 4th annual Movember Golf Classic in Kincardine, raising money for Movember Canada-September 20, 2024-Kincardine

Having cancer champions like Thompson, is key to convincing men to seek help, when something just doesn't feel right, either physically or mentally.

"People know there's maybe something not right, but there's an embarrassment. There's a stigma behind reaching out. And on the mental health side of things, the stigma remains. You know, guys do the stiff upper lip and no, I'll just tough it out or there'll be some maladaptive behavior and really just making sure that, the resources are there and, and it's, it's reaching out to that friend, that's so important," says Wilkins.

You can learn more about Thompson's story and his annual Movember Golf Classic, that sells out each year, by visiting www.movembergolfclassic.ca.