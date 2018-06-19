

CTV London





Perhaps it was the luck of the Irish, as a Lucan man won $1 million in a provincial lottery.

David Taylor won the money in the June 8 Lotto Max draw.

The winning ticket was purchased at Lucan Convenience on Main Street.

He wasn't the only lottery winner in the area.

Lori and Joseph Van Overberghe of London won $117,769.60 in the May 25 Lotto Max draw.

Their winning ticket was purchased at Commissioners Mini Mart on Commissioners Road.