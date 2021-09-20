Local Election results: London and area ridings stay the course with no change in seats

Conservatives fail to dethrone Liberals

The Conservative Party has come up short, failing to dethrone the now three-term Liberal Party. Leader Erin O'Toole conceded defeat in the early hours of Tuesday morning, after the Liberals secured a minority government win.

