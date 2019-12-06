Local ceremonies mark 30th anniversary of Montreal Massacre
Published Friday, December 6, 2019 1:45PM EST
Kimberley Young Milani, left, and her sister Tricia Young take part in a ceremony at My Sister's Place in London, Ont. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- There was a moving ceremony at My Sister's Place on Friday to mark the 30th anniversary of the Montreal Massacre.
A candle was lit and a rose was placed in a vase for each of the 14 victims, as well as murdered Western University Engineering student Linda Shaw.
About 60 people took part in the event.
The day was also marked in various ways across the region.