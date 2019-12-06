LONDON, ONT. -- There was a moving ceremony at My Sister's Place on Friday to mark the 30th anniversary of the Montreal Massacre.

A candle was lit and a rose was placed in a vase for each of the 14 victims, as well as murdered Western University Engineering student Linda Shaw.

About 60 people took part in the event.

The day was also marked in various ways across the region.

Today we lower our flags to half mast on National Day of Rememberance and Action on Violence Against Women as today marks the 30th anniversary of the murders of 14 female university students at l'ecole Polytechnique de Mondreal in 1989. #ZontaSaysNo pic.twitter.com/P9ebSObAkx — Woodstock Police (@Woodstock_PS) December 6, 2019

On #December6 we #RememberThe14 lives lost at École Polytechnique, and pay tribute to all of those affected by gender based violence. #OPP is committed to protecting the most vulnerable in our society and we continue to work with our partners to reduce victimization in Ontario pic.twitter.com/m5gveTeJZm — Thomas Carrique (@OPPCommissioner) December 6, 2019