LONDON, ONT. -- For the Love of Art, located in South-West London, transforms neglected urban buildings into artisans' hubs that hosts educations art and summer camp programs.

"March would have been our first camp, but it got cut," said Heather Marvell, director for FTLA.

"Our revenue stream is low…as you can imagine our revenue stream went 100 percent down," said Marvell.

Marvell said that by Tuesday, people could come into FTLA between 11:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

"We are trying to do some art auctions. We are also in the process of sourcing plexiglass," said Marvell.

"Our art gallery won’t be available for some time, but we will still have art on the walls and an opportunity to see resident artists, we have red arrows on the floor already," said Marvell.

Marvell adds that the pathway through the art facility is in a circular direction so people will not be crossing over one another.

Marvell and her business partner Darrell Hache decided to create art kits for purchase, so people can take home creative projects.

"An art kit could be a ceramic piece of work that they can take home. We provide them with paint and brushes. We also have paper collages where you can create a piece of art using old magazines," said Marvell.

Marvell said that FTLA is not guided by the rules of museums and, "…it’s about celebrating our local artists in the community."

Marvell hopes to add art classes by contract art instructors week of June 25.

She adds that the FTLA summer camps’ tentative start date is July 1.

"We want London to understand the value of what locals bring…this is a welcoming art facility," said Marvell.

The facility also has a bakeshop inside.