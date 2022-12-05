Loaded firearm seized during traffic stop

A loaded firearm has been seized after a traffic stop in Middlesex Centre.

Just after 12:30 p.m. on Friday, OPP on general patrol saw a suspicious vehicle on Coldstream Road.

According to a release from police, “As a result of the investigation a loaded firearm was located within the vehicle. The lone occupant was taken into custody without incident.”

A 26-year-old man from London has been charged with several offences including, carrying concealed weapon, driver fail to surrender license, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition and driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor.

The accused was held for a bail hearing.