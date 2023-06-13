'Living conditions bordered on inhumane': RCMP release charges in human trafficking ring

More details have been released following the dismantling of a human trafficking ring that was operating across southwestern Ontario.

According to RCMP, the investigation started in early 2023 and involved the London Police Service and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) in southern Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area.

The investigation was dubbed OExplorer and RCMP said evidence revealed that the suspects were advertising internationally for labourers to work in Canada.

When the workers arrived, they were placed at local businesses across the region and it’s alleged that their travel documents were taken from them, they were paid sub-standard wages, and their living conditions bordered on inhumane.

On June 8, search warrants were used at multiple businesses and residences where investigators rescued 31 victims who were allegedly being criminally exploited by the accused.

Police have also implemented restraints on associated bank accounts, seized a number of electronic devices, documents, and vehicles as property related to these offences.

Eduardo Silva Cardozo, 43, of London faces the following charges:

Human Trafficking contrary to Section 279.01(1) of the Criminal Code

Material Benefit, contrary to Section 279.02(1) of the Criminal Code

Withholding Documents, contrary to Section 279.03(1) of the Criminal Code

Proceeds of Crime, contrary to Section 462.31(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, contrary to Section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Uttering Threats, contrary to Section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Conspiracy to Commit Offences, contrary to Section 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code

Employing a Foreign National, contrary to Section 124(1)(c) of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act

Counselling Misrepresentation, contrary to contrary to Section 126 of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act

Herbert Navarrete Santos, 42, of London faces the following charges:

Human Trafficking contrary to Section 279.01(1) of the Criminal Code

Material Benefit, contrary to Section 279.02(1) of the Criminal Code

Sexual Assault, contrary to section 271 of the Criminal Code

Proceeds of Crime, contrary to Section 462.31(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, contrary to Section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Conspiracy to Commit Offences, contrary to Section 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code

Employing a Foreign National, contrary to Section 124(1)(c) of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act

Both accused people were held in custody after their initial arrest. Their next court date will be held at 80 Dundas Street in London.

Cardozo will be on June 13 and Herbert Navarrete Santos will be on June 14.