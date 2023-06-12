Two London men charged, dozens rescued in labour trafficking investigation

Two London, Ont. men have been arrested, and 31 people have been rescued as a result of a labour trafficking investigation in southwestern Ontario.

It followed a police raid on a Highview Avenue apartment in London last Thursday.

RCMP told CTV News that the two men, Eduardo Silvio Cardozo and Herbert Navarrete Santos, face numerous charges.

“Oh wow, wow, I never heard that,” said Cathy Tessier, who lives in the building.

The senior citizen was taken aback by all the commotion so close to home.

“It’s very scary, especially when you’re on your own,” she said.

Police said there are 31 alleged victims who were rescued in the police raid. At this time, they have not said who they are or where they are from.

Western University Nursing professor, Susana Caxaj, has conducted extensive research on the plight of migrant workers.

She said labour trafficking often falls under the radar.

“Many of us are familiar with sexual trafficking, which is a big problem,” she said. “When we’re talking about people with precarious immigration status, there’s this sense that when people get to Canada they’ll be able to provide for their families, opportunities will open up for them, and a lot of people are preying on that.

Last week’s raid on a London apartment was part of a larger human trafficking investigation across southwestern Ontario. RCMP, London Police, and the Canada Border Services Agency were all involved.

“When you speak up you face reprisals, this creates the conditions of labour exploitation,” said Syed Hussain, a representative with the Migrant Workers Alliance for Change.

He said that often in cases just like this, the victims never get to see justice.

“We have seen this massive increase in so-called raids to save people, where police go in brandishing guns, kicking down doors, making a big media event eventually, and claiming success.,” said Hussain. “But in most of the cases after that, the workers don’t get any increased rights. They’ve not been paid enough wages, they don’t get them back. Eventually, they’re all deported.”

His organization is pushing for policy changes to give migrant workers permanent resident status, granting them protections.

In the meantime, police are expected to release more details on the investigation Tuesday.