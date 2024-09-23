Like it or not, cashless Bud Gardens is 'sign of times' says tech expert

There's been no shortage of reaction to last week's announcement by Budweiser Gardens that it's going completely cashless as of Sept. 27.

But one tech expert says whether we like it or not, this is a sign of the times.

"I hate to admit it, but this is where industry is headed," explained Carmi Levy. Cash is becoming increasingly inconvenient and expensive for businesses to manage, and there are a lot of retailers, both in London and beyond, that have already made the decision to move away from cash and Budweiser Gardens is only the latest of many," he said.

Levy cautioned that the trend would continue to a point where it will be difficult to find a business that actually takes cash.

In a statement issued late last week, Budweiser Gardens said, "All transactions within the arena will be processed through credit/debit cards and mobile payment methods, including Apple Pay and Google Wallet. This shift is designed to expedite the payment process, reduce wait times, and offer a more secure transaction environment."

One accessibility advocate worries the move shuts out people with disabilities.

Lisa Haven works as a social worker at Hutton House in London, whose clients include adults with intellectual disabilities.

She says some don't have bank accounts, or don't have bank accounts that they personally manage.

"If they go cashless, they might not be able to go to an event or have that independence to go," she explained. "They might go if somebody goes with them, but that choice is taken away from them," said Haven.