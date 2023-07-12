Lightning causes devastating fire for a south London, Ont. home and business

A home and home business at 11 Guildford Cres. in London, Ont. suffered extensive fire damage after being struck by lightning on July 11, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London) A home and home business at 11 Guildford Cres. in London, Ont. suffered extensive fire damage after being struck by lightning on July 11, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver