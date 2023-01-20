Lightning back in action in NBL
The champs were back in action Thursday night.
The London Lightning tipped off a New National Basketball League season with a banner raising ceremony — looking back on last year's championship.
.London took on the Sudbury Five in the season opener at Budweiser Gardens.
London are coming off its fifth championship and looking for a repeat
Pressure is a privilege and, the level that we've been competing at over the last 12 days, I'm excited see what we've got. I mean, you don't win a championship in game one but I think we have the right pieces in there to really make some noise this year and I'm excited about it," said Head Coach Doug Plumb.
The Lightning’s next game is Saturday at home against Windsor.
