Light snowfall Thursday ahead of wet weekend

Light snowfall is expected across the region Thursday morning, settling in the afternoon with cloudy skies expected for the remainder of the day and a high of plus 4C.

There is a risk of freezing drizzle in areas west of London, Ont.

Thursday night will remain cloudy with a low of zero degrees .

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Friday: Cloudy. High 8.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 8.

Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 2.

Monday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High plus 1.