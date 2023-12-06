LONDON
London

    • Light snowfall Thursday ahead of wet weekend

    Light snowfall is expected across the region Thursday morning, settling in the afternoon with cloudy skies expected for the remainder of the day and a high of plus 4C.

    There is a risk of freezing drizzle in areas west of London, Ont.

    Thursday night will remain cloudy with a low of zero degrees .

    Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

    Friday: Cloudy. High 8.

    Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 8.

    Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 2.

    Monday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

    Tuesday: Cloudy. High plus 1.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    PM pans Poilievre for 'pulling stunts' by threatening to delay MPs' holidays with House tactics

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to delay MPs' holidays by throwing up thousands of procedural motions seeking to block Liberal legislation until Prime Minister Justin Trudeau backs off his carbon tax. It's a move Government House Leader Karina Gould was quick to condemn, warning the Official Opposition leader's 'temper tantrum' tactics will impact Canadians.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News