LHSC warns Children's Hospital ER could experience longer wait times this weekend
The London Health Science Centre (LHSC) issued a warning to parents on Friday regarding the possibility of longer than normal wait times this weekend.
“We know that waiting for care can be stressful for pediatric patients and their families and caregivers. Children’s Hospital is committed to doing everything we can to reduce these wait times,” said Nash Syed, Children’s Hospital president.
On Saturday, he said the Children’s Hospital ER is seeing volumes that it hasn’t experienced in the past.
“Right now the children emergency sees about 47,000 visits,” that’s an increase of 32 per cent year over year, he explained.
The president pointed to staffing shortages in the summer months being an issue, especially on weekends, which is why the hospital has had to pull nurses from other areas to assist.
On Friday, the Ontario government announced it is investing an additional $330 million a year into pediatric health services to connect children and youth to convenient and high quality care closer to home at hospitals, clinics and community-based health care facilities across the province.
Syed welcomed Ford’s announcement, calling it a positive move.
“Without a doubt the funding is going to help us reduce the surgical wait time with our goal, and the government’s goal of reducing it and eliminating it at some point in the future,” Syed said.
Ontario’s investment include:
- Hiring more pediatric surgical operating room staff to increase day surgeries and access to diagnostic imaging for children
- Rapid access clinics for people to access instead of emergency departments
- Eight new youth wellness hubs to fill the gap in youth addictions services and deliver a range of other services
- Increasing access to psychosocial supports for kids with cancer and eating disorder hospitals and community centres
- Implementing an immunization catch-up program for children and youth in eastern Ontario with CHEO and Ottawa Public Health
For non-emergent care, the LHSC advises people to consider alternate health care options such as contacting your primary care doctor first.
“Young patients who require urgent or emergent care will be seen first and health care teams will ensure no baby or child is without care. In a medical emergency, community members should always dial 911 or go to an Emergency Department,” Syed said.
A virtual emergency clinic is also available but only from Monday- Friday. During their hours of operation parents can speak to a children’s ER doctor via video.
-- With files from CTV News Ottawa Josh Pringle
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mismatch between minimum wage and income required to rent average apartment: report
No one earning minimum wage was able to rent out an average apartment last year without spending more than one-third of their income on housing, a recent report has found.
Nova Scotia flood will likely break rainfall records: meteorologist
Thousands of Nova Scotians remain in the dark Saturday morning after a severe rainstorm that flooded basements, yards and roadways Friday.
Belleville, Ont. mayor condemns 'hateful and discriminatory' behaviour during PM's visit
The mayor of Belleville, Ont. is speaking out after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was swarmed by protesters at an event on Thursday.
Israel's Netanyahu taken to hospital for heart procedure, placed under sedation
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said early Sunday that he was undergoing a procedure to receive a pacemaker.
'She made my world sparkle': Emotional procession held for fallen B.C. wildfire fighter in Revelstoke
An emotional procession and celebration of life for a 19-year-old who died in the line of duty last week was held in Revelstoke, B.C., on Saturday.
Canadian intelligence flagged Chinese meddling 37 years ago: newly released report
A newly released document shows intelligence officials have been tracking China's attempts to meddle in Canadian affairs for more than one-third of a century.
Drone hits Crimean ammunition depot as strikes kill, wound civilians and journalists in Ukraine
A Ukrainian drone strike Saturday caused a massive explosion at an ammunition depot in Russia-annexed Crimea, forcing the evacuation of nearby homes in the latest attack since Moscow cancelled a landmark grain deal amid Kyiv's grinding efforts to retake its occupied territories.
3 in 10 say Justin Trudeau is the worst recent PM, 1 in 5 call Pierre Trudeau the best: survey
A new survey has found more Canadians consider Justin Trudeau the worst prime minister of the last 55 years than any other PM, while his father ranks as the most popular.
Poilievre calls Niagara Falls home 'tiny little shack,' apologizes to tenant
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has apologized to a woman in Niagara Falls, Ont. for calling her home a 'tiny little shack' in an attempt to illustrate high housing costs in the area.
Kitchener
-
Train derailment closes a portion of Trussler Road
A section of Trussler Road is closed near Ayr due to a Canadian Pacific (CP) train derailment.
-
Collision closes section of Highway 403 near Brantford
Emergency crews are on scene of a serious collision east of Brantford which has closed a section of Highway 403.
-
Car flips on its side following Kitchener collision
A 77-year-old woman was taken to hospital as a precaution Saturday after her vehicle was flipped onto its side.
Windsor
-
A coyote encounter, a land and water dispute, and parking lot scammers dupe electronics buyers: Top Windsor stories this week
A LaSalle resident encounters aggressive coyotes while walking his dogs, a conflict over land and water rights has one resident vowing to handcuff himself to a piece of his property, and a man was scammed into buying counterfeit audio visual equipment. Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
-
53 tickets issued during South Windsor traffic blitz
The Windsor Police Service’s Traffic Enforcement Unit issued 53 traffic tickets during a two-day blitz in South Windsor.
-
‘Suspicious vehicle’ call leads to three arrests in Chatham
A complaint about a “suspicious vehicle” in Chatham, Ont. has led to the recovery of a stolen car and the arrest of three men.
Barrie
-
Police seek video footage in connection to July 11 homicide in Owen Sound
Owen Sound police are appealing for video surveillance footage showing what happened at an apartment complex where a man was killed earlier this month.
-
Bradford Public Library strike reaches second day of action
Bradford West Gwillimbury Public Library employees and members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 905 went on strike Friday morning and continued to stand in solidarity on Saturday.
-
Suspect arrested in connection to stabbing in Owen Sound
One man is in custody after a stabbing in Owen Sound Friday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Mismatch between minimum wage and income required to rent average apartment: report
No one earning minimum wage was able to rent out an average apartment last year without spending more than one-third of their income on housing, a recent report has found.
-
Motocross racers from across Ontario arrive in Sudbury for inaugural race
Motocross enthusiasts from across Ontario are in the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford this weekend for the first Off-road Ontario Race Series in the north.
-
Alleged human trafficking at Ont. camp for vulnerable children 'modern-day slavery:' OPP
Ontario's Solicitor General conveyed concern over "a failure of our justice system" after a convicted sex offender living at the same address as a camp for children on the autism spectrum and his wife, who owns the business, were charged in a human trafficking investigation.
Ottawa
-
Belleville, Ont. mayor condemns 'hateful and discriminatory' behaviour during PM's visit
The mayor of Belleville, Ont. is speaking out after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was swarmed by protesters at an event on Thursday.
-
'We are making progress': OC Transpo says inspections, return-to-service planning continues as O-Train remains out of service
The O-Train remains out of service this weekend as LRT vehicle inspections and the root cause investigation continues after an axle bearing problem was discovered on one train earlier this week.
-
OC Transpo prints new signs after R1 bus signs cause confusion on Queen Street
OC Transpo is promising new signs to direct riders to R1 bus service in downtown Ottawa and "more improvements" on Monday after some passengers complained the signs were too confusing.
Toronto
-
U.S. father, son drove 2 days to Ontario just for ketchup chips
An American father-son duo drove for two days in an old army Jeep just to buy ketchup chips in Canada last week.
-
Toronto police officer struck by car in Parkdale; 2 suspects sought
Toronto police are looking for the driver who fled after striking an officer with their vehicle in Parkdale.
-
Councillor's comments on Chow's age at 1st council meeting as Toronto mayor spark backlash
Comments made by a Toronto city councillor regarding newly-elected mayor Olivia Chow’s age during her first council meeting since assuming the role have sparked a backlash among some viewers.
Montreal
-
Montreal woman says RAMQ hung up on her because she spoke English
A Montreal woman is speaking out about her recent experience with Quebec's health insurance board after she said a public servant hung up on her because she spoke to him in English.
-
Search continues for Ukrainian refugee who went missing after swim in Quebec river
Quebec provincial police are continuing their search for a Ukrainian refugee who went missing Wednesday evening after a swim in a river southeast of Quebec City.
-
Gatineau man, 19, charged with first-degree murder in the city's first homicide of 2023
Gatineau police say Jano Gravelle, 58, died in hospital after a shooting in the area of boulevard Montclair and boulevard St-Joseph in the Hull sector on Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
Two children among four missing after record-breaking Nova Scotia downpours
Two children were among four people reported missing on Saturday after a long procession of intense thunderstorms dumped record amounts of rain across a wide swath of Nova Scotia, washing away roads and bridges amid widespread flooding.
-
Rain in Nova Scotia ranks among historical events
With a large swath of rain totaling more than 200 millimetres -- much of it falling in less than 12 hours -- this weather event will rank among the worst historical floods for Nova Scotia.
-
Nova Scotia flood will likely break rainfall records: meteorologist
Thousands of Nova Scotians remain in the dark Saturday morning after a severe rainstorm that flooded basements, yards and roadways Friday.
Winnipeg
-
'Animals are not willing participants': Animal rights activists protest Manitoba Stampede
Animal rights activists are protesting outside the Manitoba Stampede in Morris after recent animal deaths at similar events this summer.
-
'You are needed': Canadian Blood Services calls for donations in Winnipeg
Canadian Blood Services is putting out a call for blood donations this weekend, and asking those who have already booked appointments to keep them.
-
Calgary
-
1 dead in fatal motorcycle crash east of Didsbury
A man is dead and a youth is in hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle and a holiday trailer near Didsbury Saturday afternoon.
-
Paul and Doug's excellent adventure: Calgary men running 50 half-marathons to combat food insecurity
A Calgary dynamic duo are tackling food insecurity by running 50 half-marathons in 50 weeks.
-
Calgarians soak up the heat with 2 downtown festivals
It was an apropos weekend for Calgary to host Latin Fiestaval and the Afro-Caribbean Festival: smoking hot.
Edmonton
-
'By God, I was saved': Victim of Edmonton shooting spree happy to be alive, but asks for help
One of the victims of a random shooting spree across Edmonton last weekend says he is in a really tough spot, after his car was shot and later broke down, killing his income as a food delivery driver.
-
'Not a huge ask': Canadian Blood Services in need of donations this weekend
Edmontonians are being asked to give blood this weekend, if they can.
-
Beer, bagpipes and Celtic culture on offer in Broadmoor Park
Thousands of people were out in their best tartans for the 3rd annual Sherwood Park Highland Gathering for a weekend of traditional Celtic activities.
Vancouver
-
'She made my world sparkle': Emotional procession held for fallen B.C. wildfire fighter in Revelstoke
An emotional procession and celebration of life for a 19-year-old who died in the line of duty last week was held in Revelstoke, B.C., on Saturday.
-
2nd suspected drowning in 3 days in Chilliwack, RCMP say
Chilliwack RCMP say a man in his mid-50s died while attempting to rescue a dog in the Vedder River Friday afternoon.
-
Barbecues heavily restricted in parks as fire danger extreme throughout Lower Mainland
An extended drought has driven the fire risk to extreme, with municipal officials introducing sweeping bans on barbecues and cooking stoves in Lower Mainland parks and green spaces.