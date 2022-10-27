LHSC warn of long wait times at Children’s Hospital emergency department

A graphic depicting a wait time of five hours or more at the emergency department of Children's Hospital in London, Ont. (Source: London Health Science Centre) A graphic depicting a wait time of five hours or more at the emergency department of Children's Hospital in London, Ont. (Source: London Health Science Centre)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NEW

NEW | David Eby to be sworn in as B.C. premier on Nov. 18

David Eby will be sworn in as British Columbia's next premier on Nov. 18, the province announced Thursday. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Government House in Victoria at a time that has yet to be determined, the province said in a statement.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver