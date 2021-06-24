LONDON, ONT. -- London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is set to hold a press conference Thursday afternoon to address several changes in leadership over the past few months.

The hospital system, the largest in southwestern Ontario, has seen five executives leave their posts in recent months.

The latest being vice-president of finance and chief financial officer Jacqui Davison who announced her departure in an online post.

Previous to Davison’s departure CTV London reported the sudden departure of two more top-executives earlier this month.

Neil Johnson, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, as well as Susan Nickle, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Chief People Officer were announced to no longer be employed by LHSC on June 9.

Johnson worked at the hospital in various leadership roles over 33 years, and recently oversaw the mass vaccination clinic at the Western Fair District Agriplex.

At the time of their departure several questions from CTV London including issues related to severance pay were not answered by the hospital.

LHSC released a brief statement confirming the departures and thanking the pair for their service. The full story and statement can be found here.

The departures come following a tumultuous year for the hospital which saw former CEO Paul Woods let go for travelling to the U.S. during the pandemic.

Woods maintains his travel was within the rules and that board was aware of his trips.

Woods then filed a $3.5-million lawsuit against the hospital following his contract’s termination.

Ahead of Thursday’s press conference the brief media release was sent out stating that, “Recent changes in the senior leadership complement have bolstered London Health Sciences Centre’s ability to better respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, plan for post-COVID-19 resumption of services, support the Ontario government’s health system transformation, and collaborate more closely with regional partners.”

CTV News London will be following the 1:30 p.m. conference and will provide details as they become available.

With files from CTV's Daryl Newcombe.