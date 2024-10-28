LHSC reintroduces masking rules starting Thursday

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) and St. Joseph’s hospitals are reintroducing masking guidelines.

Starting Thursday, patients at both hospitals with a fever or respiratory symptoms will be required to wear a mask except in inpatient rooms.

“As respiratory season begins, it is crucial to enhance our safety practices to protect everyone in our care, especially our most vulnerable patients. Our updated masking guidelines, along with a strong emphasis on vaccination and hand hygiene reinforce our commitment to creating a safe and healthy environment for all,” said Vice President of Medical and Academic Affairs, Dr. Adam Dukelow. “The health and safety of our patients, residents, staff and community remains our top priority.”

Masks will be mandatory for staff and doctors when providing direct patient care.

As of now it's only recommended that all other patients and visitors wear a mask and those with a fever are being asked to stay home until their symptoms improve.

Free masks are available at designated entrances.