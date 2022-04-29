LHSC dealing with two COVID outbreaks

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 69 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

London Health Sciences Centre is caring for 48 inpatients, nine of which are in the ICU.

There are eight inpatients with COVID-19 in Children’s Hospital with five or fewer in Paediatric Critical Care.

LHSC is also reporting an outbreak at Victoria Hospital Sub-Acute Medicine and University Hospital U4 Medicine 100 and low 200 wing.

As of Friday, there are 215 staff at LHSC who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 113 workers at St. Joseph’s Health Care who have also tested positive.