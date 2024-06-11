LHSC and Dr. Jackie Schleifer Taylor mutually part ways

The chair of London Health Science Centre has announced that the hospital and its former president and CEO have parted ways.

"London Health Sciences Centre’s (LHSC) Board of Directors and Dr. Jackie Schleifer Taylor have mutually agreed that Dr. Schleifer Taylor’s employment as President and CEO of LHSC has ended effective June 10, 2024," said chair Mathew Wilson in a brief online statement.

"We thank Dr. Schleifer Taylor for her years of service and contributions to LHSC," he went on to say.

In November of 2023, the hospital announced that Dr. Schleifer Taylor would be taking a leave of absence, citing health concerns.

LHSC had said that her leave was not related to published reports referring to expensive overseas trips for senior staff members.

Dr. Schleifer Taylor initially took over LHSC’s top job in 2021, following a COVID-19 pandemic travel scandal involving former hospital CEO Paul Woods.

Last month it was announced that Windsor Regional Hospital's CEO would be seconded to LHSC as its acting president and CEO.

