WINGHAM, ONT. -- Out-of-work artists are coming together to try and shine some light during these dark days.

Owligraphy, World Rooted Art and Rural Response for Healthy Children have joined forces for the ‘Let Love Go Viral’ campaign to raise spirits and money for families in need.

Bethany Davidson is the founder of World Rooted Art.

“I lost access to my studio, so I contacted Genelle and said let’s start an online campaign. Let’s call it, 'Let Love Go Viral,'” says Davidson.

For a $20 donation to Rural Response, which helps at risk children and families in Huron County, Genelle Reid from Owligraphy will draw a professional piece of chalk art on your sidewalk or driveway, or whatever surface you choose.

“This is a great way to use some of my talent to spread some love and raise some money for people in need. We can use that money to purchase gift cards for essential items for families that can’t get them or are struggling to purchase on their own,” she says.

Proceeds from Let Love Go Viral T-shirts are also going towards the cause.

You can order your chalk art or T-shirt at: www.rrhc.on.ca

CTVNews.ca is introducing a new series of uplifting stories as the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Share your tips for stories that provide “a bright side” of a dark time by emailing us at dotcom@ctv.ca.

Please include your full name, city, and a phone number or email where we can reach you.

Contact us:

Email us by clicking here.