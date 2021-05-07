LONDON, ONT. -- An 18-year-old from Leamington is facing several charges after a violent robbery at a south London hotel Wednesday.

Around 2 p.m. a woman reported that she had been assaulted and robbed at an address in the 800-block of Exeter Road.

When police arrived the young male suspect fled towards Bessemer Road and was seen dropping a duffel bag.

The suspect was arrested around 2:10 p.m. without inicident and the contents of the duffel bag included ammunition.

A search from a K-9 unit turned up a loaded firearm which was seized.

According to police the victim sustained minor injuries.

The young man has been charged with the following offences: