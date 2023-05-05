'Laugh, drink and get on with it':102-year-old veteran on life and war
On his 102nd birthday, London veteran Harry Favell shared his motto for longevity with CTV News London.
“Have a laugh, a drink and get on with it,” he said during an exclusive interview from his home inside the Western Counties Wing at Parkwood Hospital.
Harry is believed to be the last living Second World War Veteran who served with the 1st Hussars.
Surrounded by family along with retired and active members of the regiment, Harry shared his wartime story.
Initially a motorcycle trainer at Camp Borden, he moved overseas as Canadian Forces entered Holland.
Serving as a crew commander onboard a Firefly Sherman tank, Harry was immediately involved in heavy action with German forces.
“The hun was on the run”, he proclaimed.
102-year-old Veteran Harry Favell on May 5, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
While Harry would end the war physically unscathed, he did witness the aftermath of an atrocity as four members of the Hussars were killed after surrendering.“It was frontier execution,” he said.
Even though they were outgunned, Harry’s crew took action and destroyed the German Tiger I tank involved.
“They had just killed four or five of comrades. That made me angry. That was bad news for them.”
While Harry’s War ended 78 years ago, his campaign is relatable to those serving today.
“I think what I find remarkable is the common thread that connects Harry and his story to the stories of the soldiers serving today,” shared Lt.- Col. Chris Vandenberg of the 1st Hussars.
102-year-old Veteran Harry Favell is seen with active and retired members of the 1st Hussars and his family on May 5, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) When it comes to today, Harry is worried about the state of the world.
“I think it’s a tinder box, a tinder box, ready to blow.”
But there is hope, Harry said if world leaders turn to faith and think of the next generation.
“War should be abolished. Little kids should be able to grow up in a peaceful world.”
Poignant words from a man who has 102 years of wisdom to share.
