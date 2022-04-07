Last minute funding will keep Salvation Army's addiction recovery centre operational

A unique program in London to help people cope with addiction will be keeping its doors open for another year.

The Salvation Army's Recovery Community Centre (RCC) program will receive bridge funding from its Ontario divisional headquarters, allowing 26 residents who live at the Wellington Street Centre of Hope to stay.

There were concerns the facility would have to close last month because of a lack of money. The funds from the organization's headquarters will arrive later this month and allow the program to operate until March of 2023.

The RCC program started as a pilot project in 2020 and offers those in recovery long-term housing and support programs.

It requires roughly $700,000 to operate on an annual basis.