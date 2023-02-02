Last minute emergency department closure in Chesley

The Emergency Department at Chesley hospital will be closed Thursday, reopening Friday Feb. 3 at 7 a.m.

According to a statement from South Bruce Grey Health Centre, “All efforts to find staffing for the Emergency Department have been undertaken without success.”

Ambulance by-pass has been undertaken to divert patients to the nearest open emergency department

Anyone requiring immediate medical attention is reminded to call 911 to be taken to the nearest Emergency Department.

For non-urgent health care needs, Health Connect Ontario is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions by calling 811.

The closest Emergency Departments to the Chesley site are: