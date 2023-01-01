'Largest crowd we’ve ever had': 15K people packed Victoria Park for NYE
A combination of great weather, great entertainment and a thirst for a free live gathering lead to an amazing New Year’s Eve Party at Victoria Park.
Local performers took the stage at 7 p.m. and went into the New Year with the Forest City London Music Awards All-Stars (FCLMAA) headlining the show.
“It was the largest crowd we've ever had,” says Mario Circelli, organizer of ‘NYE in the Park’.The Forest City London Music Awards All-Stars headlined New Year’s in the Park on Dec. 31, 2022. (Source: Jay Panaseiko)
“It was already packing up early in the evening for the family portion and it seemed like everybody in attendance, had a great time.”
The above-zero temperatures were perfect for people were craving to return to this event for the first time since 2019. There was rain earlier in the day, but it went away in time for the show.
“It was great to look from the stage and not only see how big the crowd was but how wide they were. Both flanks left and right were just packed and I was wondering at one point how people to the left and right of the stage could even see the performance because it was it was that wide.”
It was a nice change for singer Jenn Marino who recalled previous New Year’s performances.The Forest City London Music Awards All-Stars headlined New Year’s in the Park on Dec. 31, 2022. (Source: Jay Panaseiko)
“I was a bit worried because the last time I played here on New Year’s Eve it was freezing and snowing, and it was beautiful out,” says Marino.
Lead guitarist Jeremy Fox was enjoying his first time playing on the main stage on New Year’s Eve, and it was his first time joining the FCLMAA.
“It was big night, and I was so excited, and so grateful to Mario (Circelli) for inviting me,” says Fox.
“To be involved in something like is cool because you get to see how much work and planning went into it.”
The pandemic forced the cancellation of the past two year’s events, and both organizers and musicians were thrilled to be able to return.
“It’s something a lot of us missed,” says Marino.
“We were ready to come back, and itching to play again. To play in front of a crowd like this and sing songs I love to sing it was a really good time”.
Circelli echoed those sentiments.
“It was very satisfying to see how happy and proud the musicians to be on that stage to be playing in front of such a large crowd,” says Circelli.
“And it was amazing to see the faces on the people who were really getting into all of the songs all of the music. People were waving their hands and cell phones everywhere and just clapping and dancing. I think we're back.”
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's a look at what's going to cost you more, and less, in 2023
As Canadians worry about the costs of feeding their families, having a roof to live under and driving their vehicles, they look toward a new year, hoping for financial relief. But will it arrive?
BREAKING | 2 dead and 4 others injured in New Year's Day shooting in Florida
Two people died and four others were injured in a shooting in Ocala, Florida, early Sunday, authorities said.
Arrest made in death of Rejean Hebert, longtime radio journalist in New Brunswick
A journalist well-known to listeners of French-language radio in New Brunswick has been killed and police are treating the death as a homicide.
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2023
From minimum wage increases, to restrictions placed on foreign homebuyers, CTVNews.ca breaks down some of the new laws and rules coming into effect across Canada in 2023.
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes northern California
A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck 15 kilometres southeast of California's Rio Dell region, an area still recovering from a powerful earthquake last month.
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions for China a 'political move,' says expert
An expert says Canada's requirement of a negative COVID-19 test of travellers from China will not help in preventing new variants or the spread of the virus.
Why some Canadians are switching to a plant-based diet in the new year
As the annual January food trend Veganuary begins, some advocates say plant-based foods are growing in popularity as Canadians are increasingly looking for options to incorporate greater variety into their diet.
Northern Ont. food bank receives thousands of pounds of food, thanks to local firefighter
A food bank in northern Ontario received 10,000 pounds of food, thanks to the efforts of a local first responder.
Ontario pharmacists can now prescribe treatments for 13 common ailments
Ontarians with 13 common ailments can skip the doctor's office and head straight to the pharmacist to get a prescription as of today.
Kitchener
-
‘Let’s make this New Years, a New Years without a single fatality’: OPP continue ride checks to crack down on impaired driving
With 2022 coming to a close, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tweeted a video Saturday to reflect on the past year.
-
Ontario pharmacists can now prescribe treatments for 13 common ailments
Ontarians with 13 common ailments can skip the doctor's office and head straight to the pharmacist to get a prescription as of today.
-
Canada to require negative COVID-19 test for air travellers coming from China
The federal government has announced it will require a negative COVID-19 test for air travellers arriving from mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau.
Windsor
-
Windsor police looking to identify suspect after man shot twice near downtown
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect after a 36-year-old man was shot twice in the leg near the downtown area in the afternoon of New Year's Eve.
-
Windsor Regional Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
Windsor Regional Hospital’s first baby of 2023 is a girl.
-
Wrong-way driver on E.C. Row Expressway charged with impaired driving after crash
Windsor police say a wrong-way driver on E.C. Row Expressway has been charged with impaired driving after a collision in the early morning hours on New Year’s Day.
Barrie
-
Youth donate 25,000 pounds of food to Bradford food bank
Youth in Bradford came together to donate tonnes of food to the local food bank.
-
Stolen vehicle investigation in Caledon results in bust
After a month-long investigation into possible stolen vehicles being stored at a property in Caledon, police are revealing their findings.
-
Heavy fog and rain sweeping through parts of central Ontario
Environment Canada is warning residents across central Ontario of thick fog and heavy rain showers on New Year's eve.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. food bank receives thousands of pounds of food, thanks to local firefighter
A food bank in northern Ontario received 10,000 pounds of food, thanks to the efforts of a local first responder.
-
8 things we learned from PM Trudeau's year-end interview with Omar Sachedina
CTVNews.ca outlines the key takeaways and notable comments Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made during his year-end interview with Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor of CTV National News Omar Sachedina.
-
Goal setters in the north offer tips on how to keep New Year's resolutions
Two northern Ontario business owners: a psychotherapist and a yoga instructor both agree that putting pen to paper is a helpful method to honour a New Year's Resolution.
Ottawa
-
The first babies of 2023 in Ottawa and the Outaouais
Ottawa's first baby of 2023 was born at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus at 12:06 a.m., while the first baby of the year in the Outaouais was born at 1:23 a.m. Sunday.
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa over New Year's
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on New Year's Day and Jan. 2.
-
Here's a look at what's going to cost you more, and less, in 2023
As Canadians worry about the costs of feeding their families, having a roof to live under and driving their vehicles, they look toward a new year, hoping for financial relief. But will it arrive?
Toronto
-
Toronto hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
A baby named Sanjith was born at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in Toronto, making them one of the city’s first babies to be delivered in 2023.
-
Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children takes down websites over 'unusual activity'
Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children says it has taken down two websites after detecting 'potential unusual activity,' the latest disruption to Canada's largest pediatric hospital weeks after it was hit by a ransomware attack.
-
Ontario pharmacists can now prescribe treatments for 13 common ailments
Ontarians with 13 common ailments can skip the doctor's office and head straight to the pharmacist to get a prescription as of today.
Montreal
-
10 of Quebec's biggest stories in 2022
2022 has come and gone. From politics to papal visits to (cancelled) pride parades, here's a list of 10 stories that dominated headlines in Montreal over the past year.
-
'We are lucky to live in a place like Quebec:' Legault gives New Year's message
"I would also like us to realize that we are lucky to live in a place like Quebec: a beautiful territory, a safe place, a people who are united and who help each other when it is difficult. That's Quebec and we should all be proud of that," the premier said.
-
11 Hydro-Quebec customers who lost power in winter storm yet to be reconnected
Hydro-Québec says almost all of its customers who lost power in a Dec. 23 winter storm have now been reconnected. Hydro spokesman Francis Labbé says 11 clients who lost power in the storm still don't have electricity, after nearly 100 were reconnected earlier in the day.
Atlantic
-
Arrest made in death of Rejean Hebert, longtime radio journalist in New Brunswick
A journalist well-known to listeners of French-language radio in New Brunswick has been killed and police are treating the death as a homicide.
-
Halifax Regional Police continue investigating suspicious death
On Friday, police said they responded to a report of an injured person on Robie Street. Officers say they located the body of a man but have offered no other details.
-
New Year’s celebrations return to form in the Maritimes
At a balmy 7 C, the New Year’s Day polar bear dip at Mispec Beach near Saint John, N.B., provided ideal conditions for first-time participants.
Winnipeg
-
'The best party in the city of Winnipeg': How Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre is helping kids safely ring in the new year
Another New Year's tradition has returned to Winnipeg post-COVID.
-
Increased ridership will fix transit safety issues: Transit advocate
Hopping on a bus is going to cost you five cents more in 2023, but a transit advocate says the fare increase is the opposite of what the city should be doing.
-
Hellebuyck props up Jets in 2-1 win over Oilers
EDMONTON -- Credit Connor Hellebuyck for being able to stifle the offensive output of the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.
Calgary
-
2 Alberta towns merge to create Diamond Valley
There's a new municipality in southern Alberta after a midnight merger transformed Turner Valley and Black Diamond into Diamond Valley.
-
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Ranchlands shooting
Homicide detectives are investigating after an early-morning shooting in Ranchlands left one dead and a second person seriously injured.
-
Hundreds of Calgarians protest Iranian government
Hundreds of Calgarians took to the streets Saturday to protest against the Iranian government.
Edmonton
-
New Year's Day death and burned-out vehicle may be connected: EPS
Police say the discovery of a burned-out vehicle in southeast Edmonton may be linked to the death of a man early New Year's Day.
-
Alberta's gas tax suspended Sunday, but prices are rising once again
Albertans are set to see another change in gas prices starting Sunday.
-
'It's bittersweet': Ukrainian Free Store closes during move to new location
It's a new year, new location for the Free Store for Ukrainian Newcomers, which has closed temporarily while it prepares to move to a bigger space.
Vancouver
-
Senior dead after New Year's Eve house fire in East Vancouver
A man in his 70s is dead after a fire broke out at a home in East Vancouver on New Year's Eve, according to first responders.
-
We will not be intimidated: A New Year's message from our newsroom
In the face of increased hostility towards the news media in 2022, CTV Vancouver's dogged reporters "dug into investigations and pursued answers with a renewed sense of purpose," writes news director Ethan Faber.
-
B.C.'s first baby of 2023 arrives in Abbotsford
B.C.'s New Year's baby was born just two minutes after the clock struck midnight in Abbotsford.