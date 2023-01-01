'Largest crowd we’ve ever had': 15K people packed Victoria Park for NYE

A combination of great weather, great entertainment and a thirst for a free live gathering lead to an amazing New Year’s Eve Party at Victoria Park.

Local performers took the stage at 7 p.m. and went into the New Year with the Forest City London Music Awards All-Stars (FCLMAA) headlining the show.

“It was the largest crowd we've ever had,” says Mario Circelli, organizer of ‘NYE in the Park’. The Forest City London Music Awards All-Stars headlined New Year’s in the Park on Dec. 31, 2022. (Source: Jay Panaseiko)

“It was already packing up early in the evening for the family portion and it seemed like everybody in attendance, had a great time.”

The above-zero temperatures were perfect for people were craving to return to this event for the first time since 2019. There was rain earlier in the day, but it went away in time for the show.

“It was great to look from the stage and not only see how big the crowd was but how wide they were. Both flanks left and right were just packed and I was wondering at one point how people to the left and right of the stage could even see the performance because it was it was that wide.”

It was a nice change for singer Jenn Marino who recalled previous New Year’s performances. The Forest City London Music Awards All-Stars headlined New Year’s in the Park on Dec. 31, 2022. (Source: Jay Panaseiko)

“I was a bit worried because the last time I played here on New Year’s Eve it was freezing and snowing, and it was beautiful out,” says Marino.

Lead guitarist Jeremy Fox was enjoying his first time playing on the main stage on New Year’s Eve, and it was his first time joining the FCLMAA.

“It was big night, and I was so excited, and so grateful to Mario (Circelli) for inviting me,” says Fox.

“To be involved in something like is cool because you get to see how much work and planning went into it.”

The pandemic forced the cancellation of the past two year’s events, and both organizers and musicians were thrilled to be able to return.

“It’s something a lot of us missed,” says Marino.

“We were ready to come back, and itching to play again. To play in front of a crowd like this and sing songs I love to sing it was a really good time”.

Circelli echoed those sentiments.

“It was very satisfying to see how happy and proud the musicians to be on that stage to be playing in front of such a large crowd,” says Circelli.

“And it was amazing to see the faces on the people who were really getting into all of the songs all of the music. People were waving their hands and cell phones everywhere and just clapping and dancing. I think we're back.”