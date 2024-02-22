Large police presence in Wroxeter

Wroxeter’s Main Street is back to normal Thursday, after police converged on the small town’s core on Wednesday.

Members of the Huron County OPP arrested two men on outstanding warrants, during the hour-long operation on Wroxeter’s Main Street.

One of the men was wanted by the South Bruce OPP, the other by the Oxford OPP, say police officials. Police say both men were taken into custody without incident.

One of the men, remains in custody, while the other was released on the scene.