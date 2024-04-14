Large drug bust in St. Thomas results in charges for two suspects

LONDON
London

    A large drug bust in St. Thomas has resulted in a slew of charges for two people.

    On April 10, Elgin-Middlesex OPP, along with St. Thomas police, searched a residence in St. Thomas.

    Police said they seized quantities of suspected narcotics including cocaine, methamphetamine, hydromorphone, methylphenidate, and cannabis.

    Police also seized a quantity of property including scales, cellular phones, an imitation firearm, and a quantity of Canadian currency.

    The OPP has charged a 33-year-old of the City of St. Thomas with:

    • Possess cannabis for the purpose of selling
    • Cultivate more than four plants at one time in dwelling house
    • Possession of a prohibited device contrary to prohibition order
    • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
    • Laundering proceeds of crime
    • Possession of imitation weapon for dangerous purpose
    • Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Methamphetamine)
    • Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Hydromorphone)
    • Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Methylphenidate)
    • Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Cocaine)

    The accused was held for a bail hearing and has since been remanded into custody.

    Additionally, a 26-year-old of the City of St. Thomas was charged with:

    • Possess cannabis for the purpose of selling
    • Cultivate more than four plants at one time in dwelling house
    • Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Methamphetamine)
    • Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Hydromorphone)
    • Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Methylphenidate)

    The accused was held for a bail hearing and has since been released with a future court date.

    No further information, including the name of the accused, will be released due to a court-ordered publication ban.

