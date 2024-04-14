Large drug bust in St. Thomas results in charges for two suspects

A large drug bust in St. Thomas has resulted in a slew of charges for two people.

On April 10, Elgin-Middlesex OPP, along with St. Thomas police, searched a residence in St. Thomas.

Police said they seized quantities of suspected narcotics including cocaine, methamphetamine, hydromorphone, methylphenidate, and cannabis.

Police also seized a quantity of property including scales, cellular phones, an imitation firearm, and a quantity of Canadian currency.

The OPP has charged a 33-year-old of the City of St. Thomas with:

Possess cannabis for the purpose of selling

Cultivate more than four plants at one time in dwelling house

Possession of a prohibited device contrary to prohibition order

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Laundering proceeds of crime

Possession of imitation weapon for dangerous purpose

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Methamphetamine)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Hydromorphone)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Methylphenidate)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Cocaine)

The accused was held for a bail hearing and has since been remanded into custody.

Police charged two people after a search warrant yielded a large quantity of drugs at a St. Thomas residence. (Source: OPP) Additionally, a 26-year-old of the City of St. Thomas was charged with:

Possess cannabis for the purpose of selling

Cultivate more than four plants at one time in dwelling house

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Methamphetamine)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Hydromorphone)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Methylphenidate)

The accused was held for a bail hearing and has since been released with a future court date.

No further information, including the name of the accused, will be released due to a court-ordered publication ban.