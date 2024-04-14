Large drug bust in St. Thomas results in charges for two suspects
A large drug bust in St. Thomas has resulted in a slew of charges for two people.
On April 10, Elgin-Middlesex OPP, along with St. Thomas police, searched a residence in St. Thomas.
Police said they seized quantities of suspected narcotics including cocaine, methamphetamine, hydromorphone, methylphenidate, and cannabis.
Police also seized a quantity of property including scales, cellular phones, an imitation firearm, and a quantity of Canadian currency.
The OPP has charged a 33-year-old of the City of St. Thomas with:
- Possess cannabis for the purpose of selling
- Cultivate more than four plants at one time in dwelling house
- Possession of a prohibited device contrary to prohibition order
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Laundering proceeds of crime
- Possession of imitation weapon for dangerous purpose
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Methamphetamine)
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Hydromorphone)
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Methylphenidate)
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Cocaine)
The accused was held for a bail hearing and has since been remanded into custody.
Additionally, a 26-year-old of the City of St. Thomas was charged with:
- Possess cannabis for the purpose of selling
- Cultivate more than four plants at one time in dwelling house
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Methamphetamine)
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Hydromorphone)
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Methylphenidate)
The accused was held for a bail hearing and has since been released with a future court date.
No further information, including the name of the accused, will be released due to a court-ordered publication ban.
